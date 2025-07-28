Gregg Glenn III, Tulane basketball star dies at 22 in tragic accident

Gregg Glen III, basketball player for Tulane University has passed away at the age of 22.
The university said he died in a "tragic accident" last weekend but they did not reveal any more details about what exactly happened.
Tulane vice president of student affairs Sarah Cunningham wrote in a statement, noting, "It is with profound sadness that I reach out to you today. We have lost a cherished member of our university community, Gregg Glenn III, who died in a tragic accident this weekend."
She went on to wrote, "He was a talented student-athlete who enriched our lives with his spirit, dedication, and passion for both sports and academics."
"Gregg was an outstanding athlete on our men’s basketball team and an individual who brought joy and light to those around him. His commitment to excellence inspired many of us," the statement added.
Gregg started his college basketball career at the University of Michigan, then moved to Tulane University in 2023.
At Tulane, he performed well, averaging 10.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.
As per the reports, Gregg was preparing to begin his final season at Tulane before he passed away.