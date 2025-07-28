Gregg Glenn III, Tulane basketball star dies at 22 in tragic accident

Gregg Glenn III, Tulane basketball star dies at 22 in tragic accident
Gregg Glenn III, Tulane basketball star dies at 22 in tragic accident

Gregg Glen III, basketball player for Tulane University has passed away at the age of 22.

The university said he died in a "tragic accident" last weekend but they did not reveal any more details about what exactly happened.

Tulane vice president of student affairs Sarah Cunningham wrote in a statement, noting, "It is with profound sadness that I reach out to you today. We have lost a cherished member of our university community, Gregg Glenn III, who died in a tragic accident this weekend."

She went on to wrote, "He was a talented student-athlete who enriched our lives with his spirit, dedication, and passion for both sports and academics."

"Gregg was an outstanding athlete on our men’s basketball team and an individual who brought joy and light to those around him. His commitment to excellence inspired many of us," the statement added.

Gregg started his college basketball career at the University of Michigan, then moved to Tulane University in 2023.

At Tulane, he performed well, averaging 10.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

As per the reports, Gregg was preparing to begin his final season at Tulane before he passed away.

Read more :

Sports

Ichiro Suzuki makes history as first Japanese-born Baseball Hall of Famer

Ichiro Suzuki makes history as first Japanese-born Baseball Hall of Famer
Ichiro Suzuki delivers a humorous celebratory speech after joining the National Baseball Hall of Fame

Oscar Piastri pays heartfelt tribute to grandfather after winning Belgian Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri pays heartfelt tribute to grandfather after winning Belgian Grand Prix
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri has secured his sixth victory of the year, as he extended his championship lead

England takes the crown at Euro 2025 after dramatic penalty win over Spain

England takes the crown at Euro 2025 after dramatic penalty win over Spain
The Lionesses have retained their European Champions title with a thrilling win over Spain in the Euro 2025 final

Joe Burrow earns Tom Brady comparison from ex-teammate with one major difference

Joe Burrow earns Tom Brady comparison from ex-teammate with one major difference
Tom Brady's ex-teammate believes that if anyone in today's NFL comes close to Brady, it could be Joe Burrow

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr close to signing Joao Felix in bold swoop

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr close to signing Joao Felix in bold swoop
Joao Felix has been eager to leave Chelsea after a difficult season and is hoping to move this summer

Luis Diaz transfer rumours soar as Bayern Munich make fresh move

Luis Diaz transfer rumours soar as Bayern Munich make fresh move
Bayern Munich have reportedly been interested in signing Liverpool's Luis Diaz, throughout the summer transfer window

Max Verstappen fears McLaren dominance in Belgian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen fears McLaren dominance in Belgian Grand Prix
Red Bull Max Verstappen snatches sprint win after thrilling showdown with McLaren duo

Lewis Hamilton breaks silence on 'unacceptable' Belgian Grand Prix performance

Lewis Hamilton breaks silence on 'unacceptable' Belgian Grand Prix performance
Lewis Hamilton suffers setback at Belgian Grand Prix Qualifying after finishing in 16th place