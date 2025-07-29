China floods death toll rises to 30 as heavy rains continue

Heavy rains and flooding in Northern China have killed at least 30 people in Beijing.
According to BBC, the state media agency on Tuesday, July 29, reported that most of the deaths occurred in the mountainous northern districts.
As per offical media, Xinhua, “The latest round of heavy rainstorms has left 30 people dead in Beijing as of midnight Monday,” adding that 28 people were killed in Miyun district while two others died in Yanqing.
After the prediction of heavy rain to continue on Tuesday, the authorities in the capital have issued evacuation orders for around 80,000 people.
President Xi Jinping has ordered “all-out” rescue and search operations in the flood-affected areas to prevent more deaths.
Jinping on Monday said, “No effort should be spared to search for and rescue those missing or trapped, to transfer and resettle residents in affected areas, and to reduce casualties to the greatest extent possible.”
He also urged the local authorities to take control measures and prepare for "worst-case and extreme scenarios."
Furthermore, after the devastating floods, Chinese authorities have announced 200 million yuan ($28m, £21m) in flood aid. The allocated fund will be used for the repairs of transportation, medical assistance, water conservation, and other infrastructure damaged during floods.