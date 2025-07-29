New York office shooting: Man claims four lives, dies from self-inflicted wound

A gunman opened fire in an office building on Park Avenue, Manhattan, killing at least four people. He later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The horrific crime took place on Monday evening, July 28, and New York City police revealed that an NYPD officer was among those who lost their lives in the shooting.
Videos from the scenes showed a man entering a building alone with a long rifle, who, as per the law enforcement officials, was later identified as 27-year-old Shane Devon Tamura from Las Vegas.
During the incident, the city's FBI field office said in a social media post it was providing support to an "active crime scene." Officials were warning those in the vicinity to shelter in place.
The suspect exchanged fire with an NYPD officer in the building's lobby at about 6:40pm ET, a law enforcement official told CNN, before moving to the 33rd floor.
Moreover, the gunman was found dead in a stairwell with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and a rifle.
The office building at 345 Park Avenue occupies an entire city block and houses the corporate offices for the National Football League and the headquarters of investment firm Blackstone. It also holds offices for JP Morgan Chase.
According to the Gun Violence Archive, this shooting is the 254th mass shooting in the US this year.