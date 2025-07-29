New York office shooting: Man claims four lives, dies from self-inflicted wound

New York office shooting: Man claims four lives, dies from self-inflicted wound
New York office shooting: Man claims four lives, dies from self-inflicted wound

A gunman opened fire in an office building on Park Avenue, Manhattan, killing at least four people. He later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The horrific crime took place on Monday evening, July 28, and New York City police revealed that an NYPD officer was among those who lost their lives in the shooting.

Videos from the scenes showed a man entering a building alone with a long rifle, who, as per the law enforcement officials, was later identified as 27-year-old Shane Devon Tamura from Las Vegas.

During the incident, the city's FBI field office said in a social media post it was providing support to an "active crime scene." Officials were warning those in the vicinity to shelter in place.

The suspect exchanged fire with an NYPD officer in the building's lobby at about 6:40pm ET, a law enforcement official told CNN, before moving to the 33rd floor.

Moreover, the gunman was found dead in a stairwell with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and a rifle.

The office building at 345 Park Avenue occupies an entire city block and houses the corporate offices for the National Football League and the headquarters of investment firm Blackstone. It also holds offices for JP Morgan Chase.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, this shooting is the 254th mass shooting in the US this year.

Read more :

World

Turkey wildfires leave 17 dead in nation’s worst heatwave on record

Turkey wildfires leave 17 dead in nation’s worst heatwave on record
Four people have recently lost their lives in the fires near Bursa, Turkey's fourth-largest city

Sadiq Khan branded 'nasty' by Trump as Starmer tries to defuse tense moment

Sadiq Khan branded 'nasty' by Trump as Starmer tries to defuse tense moment
Trump is scheduled to visit UK in September where King Charles will host him and First Lady Melania Trump

Thailand, Cambodia reach ‘immediate, unconditional ceasefire’ agreement

Thailand, Cambodia reach ‘immediate, unconditional ceasefire’ agreement
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announces a ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand

4,000-year-old ancient Egyptian handprint discovered on a ‘soul house’

4,000-year-old ancient Egyptian handprint discovered on a ‘soul house’
Egyptian clay model with 4,000-year-old handprint found by University of Cambridge researchers

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sister rebuffs South Korea peace efforts

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sister rebuffs South Korea peace efforts
Kim Jong Un’s sister Kim Yo Jong slams South Korea’s dialogue efforts as a ‘serious miscalculation.’

Buddhist Shaolin temple head Shi Yongxin under investigation for misconduct

Buddhist Shaolin temple head Shi Yongxin under investigation for misconduct
World-famous Shaolin temple's abbot hit with criminal investigation for 'improper relationships’

Moscow eyes North Korea tourism with direct flights as airspace shrinks

Moscow eyes North Korea tourism with direct flights as airspace shrinks
The Moscow to Pyongyang flights operated by Nordwind Airlines will initially operate only once a month

Delta Airlines pilot arrested on plane in 'shocking' incident at SFO

Delta Airlines pilot arrested on plane in 'shocking' incident at SFO
Delta pilot arrested moments after landing at San Francisco Airport as federal agents storm cockpit