Sadiq Khan branded “nasty” by Trump as Starmer tries to defuse tense moment

US President Donald Trump publicly criticized the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan by calling him a "nasty person," during a press conference in Scotland.
While speaking to reporters during a meeting with UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Trump was asked if he plans to visit London on his next trip to the UK, to which Trump replied, "I will. I'm not a fan of your mayor. I think he's done a terrible job, the mayor of London… a nasty person."
Meanwhile, Sir Keir, sitting beside Trump, intervened awkwardly by reaching out his hand, saying, "He's a friend of mine, actually."
But the US President continued, "I think he's done a terrible job. But I would certainly visit London."
Whereas, in response to Trump's comments, a mayoral spokesperson said Sir Sadiq was "delighted that President Trump wants to come to the greatest city in the world," as per BBC.
This is not the first time, Trump has clashed with Khan as in the past, he also insulted him by calling him a "stone cold loser," especially after Khan allowed a large inflatable "Trump baby" blimp to fly in London during Trump's official visit.
Their fued actually started in 2016, when Khan said Trump's views on Islam as "ignorant," and in response, Trump mockingly challenged Khan to an IQ test.
Trump is scheduled to visit UK in September where King Charles will host him and First Lady Melania Trump.
This is a rare second official visit which is scheduled to take place from September 17 to September 19 at Windsor Castle as Buckingham Palace is currently closed due to renovation work.