Sadiq Khan branded “nasty” by Trump as Starmer tries to defuse tense moment


US President Donald Trump publicly criticized the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan by calling him a "nasty person," during a press conference in Scotland.

While speaking to reporters during a meeting with UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Trump was asked if he plans to visit London on his next trip to the UK, to which Trump replied, "I will. I'm not a fan of your mayor. I think he's done a terrible job, the mayor of London… a nasty person."

Meanwhile, Sir Keir, sitting beside Trump, intervened awkwardly by reaching out his hand, saying, "He's a friend of mine, actually."

But the US President continued, "I think he's done a terrible job. But I would certainly visit London."

Whereas, in response to Trump's comments, a mayoral spokesperson said Sir Sadiq was "delighted that President Trump wants to come to the greatest city in the world," as per BBC.

This is not the first time, Trump has clashed with Khan as in the past, he also insulted him by calling him a "stone cold loser," especially after Khan allowed a large inflatable "Trump baby" blimp to fly in London during Trump's official visit.

Sadiq Khan branded “nasty” by Trump as Starmer tries to defuse tense moment

Their fued actually started in 2016, when Khan said Trump's views on Islam as "ignorant," and in response, Trump mockingly challenged Khan to an IQ test.

Trump is scheduled to visit UK in September where King Charles will host him and First Lady Melania Trump.

This is a rare second official visit which is scheduled to take place from September 17 to September 19 at Windsor Castle as Buckingham Palace is currently closed due to renovation work.

Read more :

World

Moscow eyes North Korea tourism with direct flights as airspace shrinks

Moscow eyes North Korea tourism with direct flights as airspace shrinks
The Moscow to Pyongyang flights operated by Nordwind Airlines will initially operate only once a month

Delta Airlines pilot arrested on plane in 'shocking' incident at SFO

Delta Airlines pilot arrested on plane in 'shocking' incident at SFO
Delta pilot arrested moments after landing at San Francisco Airport as federal agents storm cockpit

Three killed, more injured in train derailment incident in Germany

Three killed, more injured in train derailment incident in Germany
A passenger train carrying 100 people derailed in a forest area in southwest Germany

Stanley Cup users shocked to learn they've been doing it wrong until now

Stanley Cup users shocked to learn they've been doing it wrong until now
Some people admitted they didn't know about the new tip, while others said they already follow this same method

'Vogue' under fire after Guess uses AI model in major fashion ad

'Vogue' under fire after Guess uses AI model in major fashion ad
It's the first time an AI created person has appeared in the magazine

Nigeria boat capsize leaves 13 dead, dozens still missing

Nigeria boat capsize leaves 13 dead, dozens still missing
The wooden boat were on its way to a market when the incident occurred

UK seaside town to celebrate Christmas in August with fun-filled activities

UK seaside town to celebrate Christmas in August with fun-filled activities
The event will take place at multiple locations and will include unique and fun activities like meeting Santa Claus

Turkey wildfires rage near major city as record heat fuels mass evacuations

Turkey wildfires rage near major city as record heat fuels mass evacuations
The combination of unusually high temperatures, dry weather and strong wind have made the wildfires worse