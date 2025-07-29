Luka Dončić silences critics with jaw-dropping fitness transformation

Luka Dončić silences critics with jaw-dropping fitness transformation

Luka Dončić has shut down all the doubts regarding his fitness with his incredible body transformation ahead of the new season.

According to VIBE, after a disappointing first-round exit from the NBA (National Basketball League) Playoffs with the Los Angeles Lakers, Dončić shifted focus to his fitness to come back stronger.

The Slovenian professional basketball player was recently featured on the cover of Men’s Health with his new transformed body.

As per reports, for better fitness, the 26-year-old sticks to a gluten-free, low-sugar diet and consumes at least 250 grams of protein daily. He also started intermittent fasting with his strict diet.

It was also revealed that Dončić contacted his trainer right after getting eliminated from the league following a 103-96 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The five-time All-Star’s physiotherapist, Javier Barrio, revealing his training approach, said, “Every summer I try my best to work on different things. Obviously, I’m very competitive. This summer was just a little bit different, you know. It kind of motivated me to be even better.”

“His eccentric force is very good. And his strength is off the charts, really; he has really incredibly strong legs. Also, his centre of gravity is really very low. So when he’s in his position, when he gets low in his stance, it’s very difficult to move him,” the head of Dončić's performance team added.

Furthermore, Dončić will now play NBA preseason with the Los Angeles Lakers in October in the United States.

