Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua fight ‘to be cancelled’? Garcia raises concerns

Ryan Garcia has cast serious doubt over whether Jake Paul's heavyweight clash with Anthony Joshua will actually happen.
According to Express, the YouTube star-turned-boxer is scheduled to meet the former two-time heavyweight world champion on December 19 in Miami for eight three-minute rounds fight.
As the two fighters faced off, many within the boxing community were left stunned by the monumental size disparity. After watching the duo go nose-to-nose, Garcia expressed his reservations over the contest, insisting it would not go ahead.
The boxing sensation wrote, “I seriously doubt this Jake vs Anthony fight takes place. It’s too much of a disadvantage, just don’t make sense. After the press conference that’s apparent.”
Paul was left severely enraged by Garcia's comments, and it did not take him long to hit back at the professional boxer.
He said, “What don’t make sense is you fighting for a WBC belt [clash with Mario Barrios] after coming off an a** whooping by Rolly [Romero]. And five other things I could bring up. But hey, that’s no knock on you, you have big… nah you ain’t having big nothing.”
Notably, Paul who has predicted the “biggest upset in boxing history” in December fight was due to take on Gervonta Davis earlier this month, but was forced to cancel the event after his opponent was accused of battery, false imprisonment and kidnapping by an ex-girlfriend.