Luka Doncic blasts ‘slippery’ and 'dangerous' court after NBA Cup win

Los Angeles Lakers beat the LA Clippers in thrilling clash to claim the NBA Cup title

  By Bushra Saleem
Luka Doncic delivered a sensational 43-point performance for the Los Angeles Lakers, yet his dominant display was overshadowed by his scathing criticizm of the NBA Cup court, which he branded "slippery" and "dangerous”.

The Slovenian superstar, who also notched 13 assists and nine rebounds in a commanding 135-118 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, expressed serious safety concerns about the special yellow hardwood, Independent reported.

"Adjust the courts, please," Doncic pleaded after the game, despite praising the tournament's format. "It’s just slippery. It’s dangerous... I slipped a lot of times. You could see a lot of players slipped. That’s dangerous, man."

The game marked the Lakers' inaugural home Cup fixture, and while Doncic couldn't recall if the courts in New Orleans and Memphis were equally treacherous, he speculated, "I think they're just new courts, so it's kind of tough. It needs... playing some games."

Doncic is not alone in his apprehension. Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown reportedly sustained a groin injury while playing on the Toronto Raptors' NBA Cup court in 2023, and other players have voiced similar concerns about the unworn surfaces.

LeBron James, however, offered a contrasting view, noting he saw "a couple of guys" struggling but personally found the court safe.

