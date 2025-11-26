Sports

Lewis Hamilton eyes filmmaking career after F1 retirement?

Lewis Hamilton serves as executive producer on F1 movie starring Brad Pitt

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Lewis Hamilton eyes filmmaking career after F1 retirement?
Lewis Hamilton eyes filmmaking career after F1 retirement?

Lewis Hamilton has spoken about a possible career as a director after contributing to the making of the F1 movie.

According to GP Blog, the seven-time world champion has long been taking his first steps beyond Formula 1, becoming an entrepreneur through his brand, Almave, and actively contributing to the making of the film F1 through Dawn Apollo Films, the film and TV production company he founded in 2022.

“When I signed up, I didn’t know it was gonna be four years. I didn’t know how long it would take,” the Brit told Vanity Fair. “I’ve not been on many other sets, but it felt more personal. Perhaps the new generation of kids will be growing up watching racing.”

The film, released in theaters last June, was a huge box office success, but for now at least, Hamilton has no plans to work on a new project.

“We started so high already. It’s gonna be hard to match that moving forward,” when asked whether we’ll ever see Hamilton take on the role of director, he added, “In terms of me directing, I don’t think that’s on the cards. I think Joe would say he’s not gonna try racing. I like the process of producing, so that’s something that I’ll continue.”

The Brit knows he has much of his future at Ferrari on the line next year with the arrival of the new regulations, after struggling to adapt to the current generation of ground-effect cars.

As per Guenther Steiner, if 2026 also fails to be a year of revival, Hamilton could decide not to continue his career beyond that.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Lionel Messi pays tribute to Diego Maradona on fifth death anniversary

Lionel Messi pays tribute to Diego Maradona on fifth death anniversary
Argentine football legend Diego Maradona dies of heart failure at the age of 60

Rafael Nadal shares advice for Barcelona teen Lamine Yamal

Rafael Nadal shares advice for Barcelona teen Lamine Yamal
Lamine Yamal made his Barcelona debut at only 16 and quickly achieved historic success

Cristiano Ronaldo cleared to play in World Cup opener despite red card ban?

Cristiano Ronaldo cleared to play in World Cup opener despite red card ban?
Cristiano Ronaldo sent off in Portugal’s 2-0 defeat to the Republic of Ireland for elbowing Irish defender Dara O'Shea

Cristiano Ronaldo hailed as 'inspiration' by Portugal coach ahead of World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo hailed as 'inspiration' by Portugal coach ahead of World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play his sixth World Cup at the age of 41 which will probably be his last tournament

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua fight ‘to be cancelled’? Garcia raises concerns

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua fight ‘to be cancelled’? Garcia raises concerns
Jake Paul predicts 'the biggest upset in boxing history' ahead of fight with Anthony Joshua

Top athletes who got engaged in 2025: Cristiano Ronaldo, Travis Kelce and others

Top athletes who got engaged in 2025: Cristiano Ronaldo, Travis Kelce and others
Let's take a look at some of the biggest athlete proposals that have taken place in 2025

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez planning dreamy island wedding

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez planning dreamy island wedding
Ronaldo proposes to long-time girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez with a massive sparkler in August

Alcaraz pays emotional tribute to Spanish team after Davis Cup final defeat

Alcaraz pays emotional tribute to Spanish team after Davis Cup final defeat
Carlos Alcaraz vows to return to Davis Cup next year after the Spanish team's heartbreaking defeat

Max Whitlock ends retirement to chase 2028 Olympic gold

Max Whitlock ends retirement to chase 2028 Olympic gold
Whitlock has won multiple Olympic medals including two golds on pommel horse and a floor gold

Angel Reese embarks on exciting new chapter off court

Angel Reese embarks on exciting new chapter off court
WNBA star Angel Reese has stood out as one of the top basketball players of 2025

Premier League fans unite as 100+ groups demand ticket price freeze

Premier League fans unite as 100+ groups demand ticket price freeze
Premier League fan groups have called on Premier League clubs to freeze home ticket prices

Kim Hellberg appointed Middlesbrough head coach ahead of Championship clash

Kim Hellberg appointed Middlesbrough head coach ahead of Championship clash
Kim Hellberg is considered one of the top young coaching talents in Scandinavia