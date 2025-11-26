Lewis Hamilton eyes filmmaking career after F1 retirement?

Lewis Hamilton has spoken about a possible career as a director after contributing to the making of the F1 movie.
According to GP Blog, the seven-time world champion has long been taking his first steps beyond Formula 1, becoming an entrepreneur through his brand, Almave, and actively contributing to the making of the film F1 through Dawn Apollo Films, the film and TV production company he founded in 2022.
“When I signed up, I didn’t know it was gonna be four years. I didn’t know how long it would take,” the Brit told Vanity Fair. “I’ve not been on many other sets, but it felt more personal. Perhaps the new generation of kids will be growing up watching racing.”
The film, released in theaters last June, was a huge box office success, but for now at least, Hamilton has no plans to work on a new project.
“We started so high already. It’s gonna be hard to match that moving forward,” when asked whether we’ll ever see Hamilton take on the role of director, he added, “In terms of me directing, I don’t think that’s on the cards. I think Joe would say he’s not gonna try racing. I like the process of producing, so that’s something that I’ll continue.”
The Brit knows he has much of his future at Ferrari on the line next year with the arrival of the new regulations, after struggling to adapt to the current generation of ground-effect cars.
As per Guenther Steiner, if 2026 also fails to be a year of revival, Hamilton could decide not to continue his career beyond that.