Cristiano Ronaldo hailed as 'inspiration' by Portugal coach ahead of World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play his sixth World Cup at the age of 41 which will probably be his last tournament

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Even after turning 40, Cristiano Ronaldo shows no sign of slowing down as Portugal coach backs him for a sixth World Cup.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is now set to play in his sixth World Cup at the age of 41 which will probably be his last tournament.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Roberto Martinez said Ronaldo is still an important player for Portugal and the team depends on Ronaldo too much.

"Obviously, everybody has an opinion [on Ronaldo]," What I've been seeing is that, when we win and Cristiano scores the goal or two goals, the question in the press is, 'What are you going to do when Cristiano is not there? The team depends on Cristiano too much," Martinez said.

Martinez added, "His record is incredible. When he walks into the training camp, he's an example of professionalism, looking after himself, and using every day to become better. Then it's that pride of playing for the national team."

Despite Ronaldo's long and successful career, the FIFA World Cup is the one major trophy he has not win yet.

The 40-year-old players has already extended his career with the Saudi club which will kept him playing until 2027.

CR7 is aiming to make history by becoming the only footballer to reach 1,000 career goals.

