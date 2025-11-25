Cristiano Ronaldo cleared to play in World Cup opener despite red card ban?

Fans of Cristiano Ronaldo have reason to celebrate as the striker gets the green light to play in the opening match of the 2026 world cup despite a recent red card controversy.
The 40-year-old was sent off in Portugal’s 2-0 defeat to the Republic of Ireland for elbowing Irish defender Dara O'Shea.
However, football authorities have confirmed he will not face a suspension for the tournament opener.
Normally, a player who is sent off for violent conduct, like hitting another player receives three-match suspension.
However, in Ronaldo’s case, only the first match of the ban will be applied immediately, while the second and third matches are suspended for a year and they will only take effect if he commits another offense within that year.
A Fifa statement said: "If Cristiano Ronaldo commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension set out in the disciplinary decision shall be deemed automatically revoked and the remaining two matches must be served immediately."
Ronaldo already served the one-match suspension by sitting out Portugal’s game against Armenia on November 16.
As a result, he will be able to play in all matches during the World Cup in the United States next summer.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is now all set to play in his sixth World Cup at the age of 41 which will probably be his last tournament.