Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo cleared to play in World Cup opener despite red card ban?

Cristiano Ronaldo sent off in Portugal’s 2-0 defeat to the Republic of Ireland for elbowing Irish defender Dara O'Shea

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Cristiano Ronaldo cleared to play in World Cup opener despite red card ban?
Cristiano Ronaldo cleared to play in World Cup opener despite red card ban?

Fans of Cristiano Ronaldo have reason to celebrate as the striker gets the green light to play in the opening match of the 2026 world cup despite a recent red card controversy.

The 40-year-old was sent off in Portugal’s 2-0 defeat to the Republic of Ireland for elbowing Irish defender Dara O'Shea.

However, football authorities have confirmed he will not face a suspension for the tournament opener.

Normally, a player who is sent off for violent conduct, like hitting another player receives three-match suspension.

However, in Ronaldo’s case, only the first match of the ban will be applied immediately, while the second and third matches are suspended for a year and they will only take effect if he commits another offense within that year.

A Fifa statement said: "If Cristiano Ronaldo commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension set out in the disciplinary decision shall be deemed automatically revoked and the remaining two matches must be served immediately."

Ronaldo already served the one-match suspension by sitting out Portugal’s game against Armenia on November 16.

As a result, he will be able to play in all matches during the World Cup in the United States next summer.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is now all set to play in his sixth World Cup at the age of 41 which will probably be his last tournament.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo hailed as 'inspiration' by Portugal coach ahead of World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo hailed as 'inspiration' by Portugal coach ahead of World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play his sixth World Cup at the age of 41 which will probably be his last tournament

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua fight ‘to be cancelled’? Garcia raises concerns

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua fight ‘to be cancelled’? Garcia raises concerns
Jake Paul predicts 'the biggest upset in boxing history' ahead of fight with Anthony Joshua

Top athletes who got engaged in 2025: Cristiano Ronaldo, Travis Kelce and others

Top athletes who got engaged in 2025: Cristiano Ronaldo, Travis Kelce and others
Let's take a look at some of the biggest athlete proposals that have taken place in 2025

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez planning dreamy island wedding

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez planning dreamy island wedding
Ronaldo proposes to long-time girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez with a massive sparkler in August

Alcaraz pays emotional tribute to Spanish team after Davis Cup final defeat

Alcaraz pays emotional tribute to Spanish team after Davis Cup final defeat
Carlos Alcaraz vows to return to Davis Cup next year after the Spanish team's heartbreaking defeat

Max Whitlock ends retirement to chase 2028 Olympic gold

Max Whitlock ends retirement to chase 2028 Olympic gold
Whitlock has won multiple Olympic medals including two golds on pommel horse and a floor gold

Angel Reese embarks on exciting new chapter off court

Angel Reese embarks on exciting new chapter off court
WNBA star Angel Reese has stood out as one of the top basketball players of 2025

Premier League fans unite as 100+ groups demand ticket price freeze

Premier League fans unite as 100+ groups demand ticket price freeze
Premier League fan groups have called on Premier League clubs to freeze home ticket prices

Kim Hellberg appointed Middlesbrough head coach ahead of Championship clash

Kim Hellberg appointed Middlesbrough head coach ahead of Championship clash
Kim Hellberg is considered one of the top young coaching talents in Scandinavia

Ferrari issues first statement after Hamilton’s fiery comments: ‘Calm down’

Ferrari issues first statement after Hamilton’s fiery comments: ‘Calm down’
Lewis Hamilton declared first year with Ferrari as the worst season ever after Las Vegas Grand Prix

Elon Musk's DOGE 'no longer exists', Trump administration confirms

Elon Musk's DOGE 'no longer exists', Trump administration confirms
Department of Government Efficiency shuts down eight months ahead of schedule

Ronaldo sparks buzz with bicycle goal for Al Nassr: ‘Gravity? Never heard’

Ronaldo sparks buzz with bicycle goal for Al Nassr: ‘Gravity? Never heard’
Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al Nassr to a dominant win over Al Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League