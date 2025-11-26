Chloe Kim, Garrett confirm relationship with tender moment on NFL sidelines 

Sports

  By Bushra Saleem
Chloe Kim and Myles Garrett have confirmed their romance with a kiss on NFL sidelines.

According to People, after romantically linked with NFL star since May 2025, Olympic snowboarder Kim on Sunday, November 23, attended the Cleveland Browns’ game against the Las Vegas Raiders to support of defensive tight end Garrett.

In a video shared by the Browns on Instagram, Kim could be seen wishing Garrett luck before the game. Joined by her dad, Jong Jin Kim, and other loved ones, Kim and the group could be seen posing for a photo before the game with Garrett on the sidelines.

“I got makeup on your jersey,” Kim told Garrett.

“I can’t believe you,” Garrett jokingly replied in the clip.

The NFL star then leaned in for a kiss as double Olympic gold medalist Kim told him, “Good luck!”

“Thank you, love,” Garrett said, before he ran back onto the field.

Garrett helped the Browns beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 24-10, at Allegiant Stadium in Week 12. He tallied three of the team’s 10 sacks and added five combined tackles.

The Browns also shared an Instagarm post for the couple that read, “Myles playing on a whole other level since @chloekim been around, jus sayin.”

As per Cleveland-based NFL team, Garrett in March signed a record-breaking contract extension with the team, and during Sunday’s game, the athlete recorded three sacks, breaking his own Browns single-season sack record

