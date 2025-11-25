Sports

Alcaraz pays emotional tribute to Spanish team after Davis Cup final defeat

Carlos Alcaraz vows to return to Davis Cup next year after the Spanish team's heartbreaking defeat

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Alcaraz pays emotional tribute to Spanish team after Davis Cup final defeat
Alcaraz pays emotional tribute to Spanish team after Davis Cup final defeat

Carlos Alcaraz has issued a heartwarming message for the Spanish team after Davis Cup heartbreak.

Italy beat Spain 2-0 in the Davis Cup finals in front of delighted home fans on the weekend to claim their third consecutive title.

The world No. 1, who was forced to pull out of the tournament last minute due to injury, congratulated Italy on their third Davis Cup victory in a row and expressed hope for Spain’s strong comeback.

Taking to Instagram, the six-time Grand Slam champion wrote, “Congratulations (Italy) on another Davis! Very proud of ours! So great! We landed on our feet. We fell together. And we’ll get up together. We’ll keep dreaming. We’ll be back.”

Even without its key player, Alcaraz, Spain, represented by Jaume Munar and Pablo Carreno Busta in singles and Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martinez in doubles, displayed impressive game and managed to reach the finals.

But failed to lift the trophy after Carreno Busta lost to Matteo Berrettini and Munar fell just short in a 3-set match against Flavio Cobolli.

Spanish Davis Cup team captain Ferrer said after the final loss, “Regarding this team, I must say above all that they are wonderful people, and that is the most important thing... I really enjoyed seeing how they supported each other and gained more and more confidence. For me, as captain, it's wonderful. In the end, that's sport, and you have to accept it; it's not the end of the world.”

Furthermore, Alcaraz is now preparing to end his Australian Open drought in the next season.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez planning dreamy island wedding

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez planning dreamy island wedding
Ronaldo proposes to long-time girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez with massive sparkler in August

Max Whitlock ends retirement to chase 2028 Olympic gold

Max Whitlock ends retirement to chase 2028 Olympic gold
Whitlock has won multiple Olympic medals including two golds on pommel horse and a floor gold

Angel Reese embarks on exciting new chapter off court

Angel Reese embarks on exciting new chapter off court
WNBA star Angel Reese has stood out as one of the top basketball players of 2025

Premier League fans unite as 100+ groups demand ticket price freeze

Premier League fans unite as 100+ groups demand ticket price freeze
Premier League fan groups have called on Premier League clubs to freeze home ticket prices

Kim Hellberg appointed Middlesbrough head coach ahead of Championship clash

Kim Hellberg appointed Middlesbrough head coach ahead of Championship clash
Kim Hellberg is considered one of the top young coaching talents in Scandinavia

Ferrari issues first statement after Hamilton’s fiery comments: ‘Calm down’

Ferrari issues first statement after Hamilton’s fiery comments: ‘Calm down’
Lewis Hamilton declared first year with Ferrari as the worst season ever after Las Vegas Grand Prix

Elon Musk's DOGE 'no longer exists', Trump administration confirms

Elon Musk's DOGE 'no longer exists', Trump administration confirms
Department of Government Efficiency shuts down eight months ahead of schedule

Ronaldo sparks buzz with bicycle goal for Al Nassr: ‘Gravity? Never heard’

Ronaldo sparks buzz with bicycle goal for Al Nassr: ‘Gravity? Never heard’
Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al Nassr to a dominant win over Al Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League

Lionel Messi hails Inter Miami’s ‘great game’ against FC Cincinnati

Lionel Messi hails Inter Miami’s ‘great game’ against FC Cincinnati
Messi achieves new career milestone during Inter Miami dominating Eastern Conference win over Cincinnati

Norris, Piastri break silence on ‘frustrating’ Las Vegas disqualification

Norris, Piastri break silence on ‘frustrating’ Las Vegas disqualification
McLaren duo, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Tom Brady opens up about fatherhood in emotional resurfaced clip

Tom Brady opens up about fatherhood in emotional resurfaced clip
A clip of Tom Brady fighting back the tears has resurfaced online

Yavhusishyn, Ukrainian wrestler makes history with Japan sumo victory

Yavhusishyn, Ukrainian wrestler makes history with Japan sumo victory
Danylo Yavhusishyn is only the second Ukrainian in the top division in sumo