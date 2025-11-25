Alcaraz pays emotional tribute to Spanish team after Davis Cup final defeat

Carlos Alcaraz has issued a heartwarming message for the Spanish team after Davis Cup heartbreak.
Italy beat Spain 2-0 in the Davis Cup finals in front of delighted home fans on the weekend to claim their third consecutive title.
The world No. 1, who was forced to pull out of the tournament last minute due to injury, congratulated Italy on their third Davis Cup victory in a row and expressed hope for Spain’s strong comeback.
Taking to Instagram, the six-time Grand Slam champion wrote, “Congratulations (Italy) on another Davis! Very proud of ours! So great! We landed on our feet. We fell together. And we’ll get up together. We’ll keep dreaming. We’ll be back.”
Even without its key player, Alcaraz, Spain, represented by Jaume Munar and Pablo Carreno Busta in singles and Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martinez in doubles, displayed impressive game and managed to reach the finals.
But failed to lift the trophy after Carreno Busta lost to Matteo Berrettini and Munar fell just short in a 3-set match against Flavio Cobolli.
Spanish Davis Cup team captain Ferrer said after the final loss, “Regarding this team, I must say above all that they are wonderful people, and that is the most important thing... I really enjoyed seeing how they supported each other and gained more and more confidence. For me, as captain, it's wonderful. In the end, that's sport, and you have to accept it; it's not the end of the world.”
Furthermore, Alcaraz is now preparing to end his Australian Open drought in the next season.