Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez planning dreamy island wedding

Cristiano Ronaldo and his fiancée, Georgina Rodriguez, are reportedly set to wed in a Christian ceremony on his home island of Madeira next summer.
The celebrity couple will tie the knot after the 2026 World Cup in Funchal Cathedral, with their reception to be hosted at a swanky hotel, according to the Jornal da Madeira.
The pair revealed in August that they were engaged after more than nine years together.
The 40-year-old recently opened up on his 'not very romantic' and improvised proposal, albeit complete with a £1.5million ring.
The Al Nassr recently revealed his proposal story in Peris Morgan show saying, “'One of my friends gave me the ring to offer Gio (Georgina) and as I was giving her the ring, my two kids come in and say 'Daddy, you're going to give the ring to mum and you're going to ask her to get married.'"
“I said, ‘Wow, this is the right moment to say yes.’ It was the time. I knew that I was going to do it one day but I hadn't planned to do it then,” he added.
Ronaldo has five children. Two of them, Alana Martin and Bella Esmeralda, have been with Georgina. His eldest child, Cristiano Jr, was born in 2010 before he was with her, while he had two more kids, Eva and Mateo, via surrogacy in 2017.