Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez planning dreamy island wedding

Ronaldo proposes to long-time girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez with massive sparkler in August

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez planning dreamy island wedding
Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez planning dreamy island wedding

Cristiano Ronaldo and his fiancée, Georgina Rodriguez, are reportedly set to wed in a Christian ceremony on his home island of Madeira next summer.

The celebrity couple will tie the knot after the 2026 World Cup in Funchal Cathedral, with their reception to be hosted at a swanky hotel, according to the Jornal da Madeira.

The pair revealed in August that they were engaged after more than nine years together.

The 40-year-old recently opened up on his 'not very romantic' and improvised proposal, albeit complete with a £1.5million ring.

The Al Nassr recently revealed his proposal story in Peris Morgan show saying, “'One of my friends gave me the ring to offer Gio (Georgina) and as I was giving her the ring, my two kids come in and say 'Daddy, you're going to give the ring to mum and you're going to ask her to get married.'"

“I said, ‘Wow, this is the right moment to say yes.’ It was the time. I knew that I was going to do it one day but I hadn't planned to do it then,” he added.

Ronaldo has five children. Two of them, Alana Martin and Bella Esmeralda, have been with Georgina. His eldest child, Cristiano Jr, was born in 2010 before he was with her, while he had two more kids, Eva and Mateo, via surrogacy in 2017.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Top athletes who got engaged in 2025: Cristiano Ronaldo, Travis Kelce and others

Top athletes who got engaged in 2025: Cristiano Ronaldo, Travis Kelce and others
Let's take a look at some of the biggest athlete proposals that have taken place in 2025

Alcaraz pays emotional tribute to Spanish team after Davis Cup final defeat

Alcaraz pays emotional tribute to Spanish team after Davis Cup final defeat
Carlos Alcaraz vows to return to Davis Cup next year after the Spanish team's heartbreaking defeat

Max Whitlock ends retirement to chase 2028 Olympic gold

Max Whitlock ends retirement to chase 2028 Olympic gold
Whitlock has won multiple Olympic medals including two golds on pommel horse and a floor gold

Angel Reese embarks on exciting new chapter off court

Angel Reese embarks on exciting new chapter off court
WNBA star Angel Reese has stood out as one of the top basketball players of 2025

Premier League fans unite as 100+ groups demand ticket price freeze

Premier League fans unite as 100+ groups demand ticket price freeze
Premier League fan groups have called on Premier League clubs to freeze home ticket prices

Kim Hellberg appointed Middlesbrough head coach ahead of Championship clash

Kim Hellberg appointed Middlesbrough head coach ahead of Championship clash
Kim Hellberg is considered one of the top young coaching talents in Scandinavia

Ferrari issues first statement after Hamilton’s fiery comments: ‘Calm down’

Ferrari issues first statement after Hamilton’s fiery comments: ‘Calm down’
Lewis Hamilton declared first year with Ferrari as the worst season ever after Las Vegas Grand Prix

Elon Musk's DOGE 'no longer exists', Trump administration confirms

Elon Musk's DOGE 'no longer exists', Trump administration confirms
Department of Government Efficiency shuts down eight months ahead of schedule

Ronaldo sparks buzz with bicycle goal for Al Nassr: ‘Gravity? Never heard’

Ronaldo sparks buzz with bicycle goal for Al Nassr: ‘Gravity? Never heard’
Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al Nassr to a dominant win over Al Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League

Lionel Messi hails Inter Miami’s ‘great game’ against FC Cincinnati

Lionel Messi hails Inter Miami’s ‘great game’ against FC Cincinnati
Messi achieves new career milestone during Inter Miami dominating Eastern Conference win over Cincinnati

Norris, Piastri break silence on ‘frustrating’ Las Vegas disqualification

Norris, Piastri break silence on ‘frustrating’ Las Vegas disqualification
McLaren duo, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Tom Brady opens up about fatherhood in emotional resurfaced clip

Tom Brady opens up about fatherhood in emotional resurfaced clip
A clip of Tom Brady fighting back the tears has resurfaced online