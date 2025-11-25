Top athletes who got engaged in 2025: Cristiano Ronaldo, Travis Kelce and others

2025 has been a year full of love in the sports world with several top athletes decided to make their relationship official through memorable engagements.
Let's take a look at some of the biggest athlete proposals that have taken place this year.
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift created a huge buzz worldwide with their engagement news on August 26, 2025.
The NFL star and American singer-songwriter, who have been dating each other since 2023, delighted their fans with the engagement news in a joint post on Instagram, sharing several photos from the dreamy proposal.
The adorable photos were accompanied by a cheeky yet heartfelt caption that reads, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."
Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones
The Indiana Pacers star, on July 28, 2025 announced on Instagram that he proposed his longtime partner, Jade Jones, whom he has been romantically linked since 2019.
He proposed to Jade in a romantic setting with a beautiful ring at Illinois State University’s Hilton Coliseum at a time when he was recovering from an Achilles injury.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez
Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo's engagement to his long-term partner Georgina Rodríguez, who have been together since 2017 drew massive global attention.
On August 11, 2025 the Argentinian model announced the exciting news on her Instagram account by posting a photo showing her large diamond ring with a heartfelt caption, that read, “Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives."
Ronaldo and Georgina share two daughters and she also takes care of his three other children from surrogate mothers.
Venus Williams and Andrea Preti
Tennis star Venus Williams officially announced her engagement to actor Andrea Preti in July, 2025 casually mentioning during a post-match press conference that her fiancé was there to watch her play.
The couple, reportedly linked in 2024, first sparked engagement rumours in February when Williams was photographed wearing an engagement ring.
Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam
Professional boxer, YouTuber and actor Jake Paul got engaged to his girlfriend Dutch speed skater Jutta Leerdam in March 2025.
The couple announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post. The proposal took place at a scenic location in St. Lucia.
DK Metcalf and Normani
DK Metcalf announced his engagement with singer Normani in March 2025, during his first press conference with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The couple met in 2022 and Metcalf proposed in Houston in front of both of their families.