Tadej Pogacar to skip Vuelta a Espana to focus on World Championships

Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar has decided not to compete in the Vuelta a Espana, which is scheduled to take place next month.

Instead, he's taking a break to rest and prepare for the upcoming World Championships.

"I'm excited to go back to Canada; the races are tough but beautiful and they fit my style well," Pogacar said, as per BBC Sports.

The player added, "I'll be aiming to be back racing well again for that part of the season and for the World Championships especially."

Tadej won the gold medal in the road race at last year's World Championships by launching an impressive attack from 100 kilometers before the finish line and now plans to defend his tittle at the year's World Championships.

Out of three biggest cycling races in the world, the Vuelta is the only one Tadej hasn't won yet.

As per the outlet, Tadej, who rides for the UAE Team Emirates-XRG, plans to resume racing in mid of September by taking part in two one-day cycling events in Canada.

Also, the 2025 World Championship will be held in Africa for the first time, taking place in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda from September 21 to 28.

