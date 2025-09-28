Tadej Pogacar successfully defends tittle at UCI Road World Championship

Tadej Pogacar successfully defended his tittle by winning the men's road race at the UCI Road World Championship for the second year.
He crossed the line one minute and 28 seconds ahead of Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel to claim the champion’s rainbow jersey.
Huge crowds of local fans gathered along the streets of Rawanda's capital to watch the final event of the week-long road cycling championship.
After winning the race, the 24-year-old said, "I was left alone quite early and going solo like last year and fighting myself, so I was happy I made it," as per BBC Sports.
He continued, "The laps were getting harder and harder and downhills were not so fast, so you still have to pedal a lot, so [my] energy resources were going towards the end.
"It was so hard in the few final laps... first you doubt a bit, but you have to push through. It was an incredible experience and a successful week," Pogacar added.
Over the past three seasons, Pogacar has been the dominant figure in men's cycling, often winning major one-day races by over a minute and long three-week Grand Tours by more than five minutes.
So far, Pogacar has won eight out of the 13 races he has entered this season.