Home / Sports

Tadej Pogacar successfully defends tittle at UCI Road World Championship

Tadej Pogacar has been the dominant figure in men's cycling over the past three seasons

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Tadej Pogacar successfully defends tittle at UCI Road World Championship
Tadej Pogacar successfully defends tittle at UCI Road World Championship

Tadej Pogacar successfully defended his tittle by winning the men's road race at the UCI Road World Championship for the second year.

He crossed the line one minute and 28 seconds ahead of Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel to claim the champion’s rainbow jersey.

Huge crowds of local fans gathered along the streets of Rawanda's capital to watch the final event of the week-long road cycling championship.

After winning the race, the 24-year-old said, "I was left alone quite early and going solo like last year and fighting myself, so I was happy I made it," as per BBC Sports.

He continued, "The laps were getting harder and harder and downhills were not so fast, so you still have to pedal a lot, so [my] energy resources were going towards the end.

"It was so hard in the few final laps... first you doubt a bit, but you have to push through. It was an incredible experience and a successful week," Pogacar added.

Over the past three seasons, Pogacar has been the dominant figure in men's cycling, often winning major one-day races by over a minute and long three-week Grand Tours by more than five minutes.

So far, Pogacar has won eight out of the 13 races he has entered this season.

You Might Like:

Rory McIlroy’s wife Erica left in tears after brutal fan taunts at Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy’s wife Erica left in tears after brutal fan taunts at Ryder Cup
Rory McIlroy was targeted with constant verbal abuse, including offensive chants directed at him and Erica

Cristiano Ronaldo tipped for surprising boxing showdown with Wayne Rooney

Cristiano Ronaldo tipped for surprising boxing showdown with Wayne Rooney
Celebrity boxing has become very popular with many famous people taking part

Alcaraz, Sinner continue to shine in Asia, advance into quarterfinals

Alcaraz, Sinner continue to shine in Asia, advance into quarterfinals
Jannik Sinner battles past Terence Atmane to reach China Open quarterfinals

Marc Marquez in tears after ‘difficult’ Japanese Grand Prix win

Marc Marquez in tears after ‘difficult’ Japanese Grand Prix win
Marquez makes history with 7th MotoGP title win to equal Valentino Rossi's record

Ryder Cup drama: Luke Donald hits back at American fans for 'crossing line'

Ryder Cup drama: Luke Donald hits back at American fans for 'crossing line'
Europe takes commanding lead over Team US on thrilling opening day of Ryder Cup

Lionel Messi goal streak ends after Inter Miami draw with Toronto FC

Lionel Messi goal streak ends after Inter Miami draw with Toronto FC
Inter Miami star Lionel Messi just 16 goals away from reaching 900-goal milestone

England wins Rugby World Cup: Celebrations erupt after 'dream come true'

England wins Rugby World Cup: Celebrations erupt after 'dream come true'
Red Roses lift the Women's Rugby World Cup Trophy after thrilling win over Canada

Lewis Hamilton skips Ferrari fashion show to care for critically ill Roscoe

Lewis Hamilton skips Ferrari fashion show to care for critically ill Roscoe
Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton's pet dog Roscoe in coma after severe pneumonia diagnosis

Lorenzo Musetti regrets 'inappropriate' comments about Chinese after backlash

Lorenzo Musetti regrets 'inappropriate' comments about Chinese after backlash
Italian player Lorenzo Musetti publicly apologises for his controversial comments at China Open

Jake Knapp pays tribute to Makena White in first statement after girlfriend's death

Jake Knapp pays tribute to Makena White in first statement after girlfriend's death
Makena White passed away at the age of 28, friend announced on social media

Iga Swiatek advances to third round at China Open with dominant victory

Iga Swiatek advances to third round at China Open with dominant victory
Swiatek has become the first player to win 25 or more matches at WTA-1000 tournaments for three consecutive years

Cristiano Ronaldo, Benzema’s bromance steals spotlight in Saudi clash: Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo, Benzema’s bromance steals spotlight in Saudi clash: Watch
Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema played together in Spain for almost ten years