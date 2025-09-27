Lewis Hamilton skips Ferrari fashion show to care for critically ill Roscoe

Lewis Hamilton has cancelled his plans to attend this weekend's Ferrari fashion show in Milan, in order to remain by the side of his beloved pet, Roscoe.
The seven-time world champion revealed on Friday that his 12-year-old English bulldog had been placed into a coma after suffering from pneumonia, to the degree that Roscoe's heart briefly stopped.
The 40-year-old has chosen to keep fans updated on the condition of Roscoe, who regularly attended grands prix with the Briton.
On Friday, Hamilton revealed that an attempt to wake Roscoe up would be made on Saturday.
Taking to Instagram on Friday night, Hamilton wrote, "I was supposed to be in Milan for the Ferrari fashion show tomorrow and was really excited about it.”
"But as you know, I need to be with Roscoe right now. I’ll be watching the show on Ferrari Style and want to send my love and support to Rocco and the whole team. I’m sure it’s going to be amazing – enjoy the livestream on Saturday at 9:30am Milan time and see you very soon!"
Hamilton also pulled out of Friday's Pirelli tyre test at Mugello, and was replaced by former F1 driver Zhou Guanyu.