Lorenzo Musetti regrets 'inappropriate' comments about Chinese after backlash

Lorenzo Musetti has issued an apology to the Chinese people after he was caught by the microphones badmouthing a few fans in attendance during his second-round win at the 2025 China Open.
According to Sportskeeda, the Italian noted that his comments were "wrong and inappropriate," while also reasoning that they didn't represent his true feelings towards the country.
Musetti has endured a hard time on the ATP Tour over the last few weeks, especially during this year's Asian tennis swing thus far. The 23-year-old was leading by a set and 4-3 in the second-set tiebreaker against France's Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard when he lost his composure after a few fans coughed midway through.
Lorenzo Musetti ended up sending a shot long, following which he was visibly incensed and told his box, "Those damn Chinese... they're always coughing!" Although he subsequently dropped the tiebreaker, the fourth seed stayed strong to eventually register a 7-6(3), 6-7(4), 6-4 win.
Later, Lorenzo Musetti wrote on his Instagram, “I would like to sincerely apologize for what I said in frustration yesterday during my match. They were never, in any way, meant for the Chinese people. It happened in a moment of stress and tension in the second tiebreak, but still, this is no excuse at all."
“I have always admired the Chinese people and I truly appreciate playing in your country. I have been coming back to China since 2018 and I always feel very welcome here," he wrote. "I am grateful for the incredible support I constantly receive and for the many fans I have in China,” he added.
The Italian will next face another Frenchman, Adrian Mannarino, for a place in the quarterfinals of this year's China Open.