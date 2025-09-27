Home / Sports

Lorenzo Musetti regrets 'inappropriate' comments about Chinese after backlash

Italian player Lorenzo Musetti publicly apologises for his controversial comments at China Open

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Lorenzo Musetti regrets inappropriate comments about Chinese after backlash
Lorenzo Musetti regrets 'inappropriate' comments about Chinese after backlash

Lorenzo Musetti has issued an apology to the Chinese people after he was caught by the microphones badmouthing a few fans in attendance during his second-round win at the 2025 China Open.

According to Sportskeeda, the Italian noted that his comments were "wrong and inappropriate," while also reasoning that they didn't represent his true feelings towards the country.

Musetti has endured a hard time on the ATP Tour over the last few weeks, especially during this year's Asian tennis swing thus far. The 23-year-old was leading by a set and 4-3 in the second-set tiebreaker against France's Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard when he lost his composure after a few fans coughed midway through.

Lorenzo Musetti ended up sending a shot long, following which he was visibly incensed and told his box, "Those damn Chinese... they're always coughing!" Although he subsequently dropped the tiebreaker, the fourth seed stayed strong to eventually register a 7-6(3), 6-7(4), 6-4 win.

Later, Lorenzo Musetti wrote on his Instagram, “I would like to sincerely apologize for what I said in frustration yesterday during my match. They were never, in any way, meant for the Chinese people. It happened in a moment of stress and tension in the second tiebreak, but still, this is no excuse at all."

“I have always admired the Chinese people and I truly appreciate playing in your country. I have been coming back to China since 2018 and I always feel very welcome here," he wrote. "I am grateful for the incredible support I constantly receive and for the many fans I have in China,” he added.

The Italian will next face another Frenchman, Adrian Mannarino, for a place in the quarterfinals of this year's China Open.

You Might Like:

Lewis Hamilton skips Ferrari fashion show to care for critically ill Roscoe

Lewis Hamilton skips Ferrari fashion show to care for critically ill Roscoe
Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton's pet dog Roscoe in coma after severe pneumonia diagnosis

Jake Knapp pays tribute to Makena White in first statement after girlfriend's death

Jake Knapp pays tribute to Makena White in first statement after girlfriend's death
Makena White passed away at the age of 28, friend announced on social media

Iga Swiatek advances to third round at China Open with dominant victory

Iga Swiatek advances to third round at China Open with dominant victory
Swiatek has become the first player to win 25 or more matches at WTA-1000 tournaments for three consecutive years

Cristiano Ronaldo, Benzema’s bromance steals spotlight in Saudi clash: Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo, Benzema’s bromance steals spotlight in Saudi clash: Watch
Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema played together in Spain for almost ten years

Harry Kane breaks Cristiano Ronaldo’s record with remarkable milestone

Harry Kane breaks Cristiano Ronaldo’s record with remarkable milestone
Harry Kane has won several awards including being the top scorer in the Bundesliga in consecutive seasons

Travis Kelce opens up about heated exchange with Chiefs coach Andy Reid

Travis Kelce opens up about heated exchange with Chiefs coach Andy Reid
Travis Kelce and coach Reid reportedly clashed during a heated sideline argument just before halftime against the New York Giants

Lamine Yamal hints at Barcelona comeback after recovering from groin injury

Lamine Yamal hints at Barcelona comeback after recovering from groin injury
Yamal recently missed serval major matches for Barcelona due to a groin injury

Ghana suspends all boxing events after death of boxer Ernest Akushey

Ghana suspends all boxing events after death of boxer Ernest Akushey
Ernest Akushey AKA Bahubali passed away 11 days after competing against Jacob Dickson in Accra

Cristiano Ronaldo tops Rasmus Hojlund’s list of best players in football world

Cristiano Ronaldo tops Rasmus Hojlund’s list of best players in football world
Hojlund named Erling Haaland and Viktor Gyokeres as the top players after Ronaldo

Nintendo America’s president Doug Bowser steps down, Devon Pritchard to succeed

Nintendo America’s president Doug Bowser steps down, Devon Pritchard to succeed
Devon Pritchard is set to make history as Nintendo's first female president in America and will assume the platform’s board of directors

Sergio Busquets bids farewell to football after two decades of success

Sergio Busquets bids farewell to football after two decades of success
Busquets had highly decorated career at Barcelona where he won 32 major trophies

Lewis Hamilton issues emotional message after making key Ferrari decision

Lewis Hamilton issues emotional message after making key Ferrari decision
The British driver was replaced by reserve driver Zhou Guanyu for the 2026 Pirelli tyre test