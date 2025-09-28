Home / Sports

India clinches Asia Cup 2025 in thrilling victory

India are the Asia Cup champions after beating Pakistan by 5-wickets

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
India clinched the Asia Cup 2025 in a thrilling victory!

India won their 9th Asia Cup title by defeating Pakistan by 5 wickets in a dramatic final on Sunday, September 28.

The match was full of twist and turns but India's lower middle-order players made a crucial contribution to secure the championship.

Indian star player Tilak Varma showed remarkable skill despite being under pressure, scoring unbeaten 69 runs.

He received strong support from Shivam Dube with Rinku Singh hitting the winning runs.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl against Pakistan.

Pakistan started the match strongly with an 84-run opening partnership and a score of 113/1 in the 13th over but the green shirts suffered a dramatic batting collapse and lost 9 wickets in the next 7 overs while adding just 33 more runs.

Kuldeep Yadav took 4 key wickets, including 3 in a single over while Varun Axar and Jasprit Bumrah each took 2 wickets.

Pakistan set a target of 147 runs which India, who remains unbeaten throughout the tournament, successfully chased in 19.4 overs, losing 5 wickets.

India’s Test captain Shubman Gill reveals the dressing room’s thoughts to Simon Doull, “It’s been incredible to stay unbeaten in the tournament. When things got tough, we knew we had to take the game as deep as possible," as per Al-Jazzera.

This final was the third match between India and Pakistan within 15 days during the 2025 tournament.

India had dominated the previous two encounters, winning the group stage match by seven wickets and the Super 4 match by six wickets.

