England wins Rugby World Cup: Celebrations erupt after 'dream come true'

For the first time since 2014 England have won a Rugby World Cup after beating Canada in front of a world record crowd at Twickenham.
According to Ruck, the Red Roses finished their story some three years in the making, and lifted the Women’s Rugby World Cup at the Allianz Stadium after a dominant display to lift their third Women’s Rugby World Cup crown, with five tries racking up a 33-13 victory over a resolved Canada side.
After the match, England head coach John Mitchell was joined in the media centre by his captain Zoe Aldcroft, with the back row carrying the newly won World Cup trophy in her hands.
The media centre erupted into a resounding ovation across the reporters from England and Canada, with the French and New Zealand journalists also showing their admiration after the Bronze Final a few hours earlier.
Zoe Aldcroft after victory express, “Honestly it is unbelievable. It is literally what dreams are made of. We have so much belief in this group, we have built something so special over the last three years and today was about sticking to our processes and believing in ourselves. I am just so proud of every single one of those girls.
“We have been of this journey of ‘for the girls’, it wasn’t just about the girls in that circle but also the girls we inspire and the girls who have come before us. Also for everyone who supports us and wants to be a part of us as the Red Roses. it was just amazing. A dream come true,” she added.
This England squad have now won 33 Test matches in a row, with the conversation beckoning around whether John Mitchell’s team are the greatest women’s rugby team of all time.
New Zealand, the six-time world champions, will also have something to say in that debate, but tonight belongs to the Red Roses after a glorious crowning moment at the heart of English Rugby.