Rory McIlroy’s wife Erica left in tears after brutal fan taunts at Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy’s wife, Erica was brought to tears after facing harsh treatment from American fans during the Ryder Cup.
McIlroy himself was targeted with constant verbal abuse, including offensive chants directed at him and personal insult about his relationship with Erica, which had seemed near divorce the previous year before they reconciled.
Erica appeared to be struck by thrown drink, after which Rory McIlroy comforted her.
As per the reports, McIlroy almost divorced his wife last year but they reconciled and he said the experience was a wake-up call.
During the Ryder Cup, heavy verbal abuse he faced led organizers to increase security for him and his European teammates and at one point, he even refused to take a shot because of the nonstop insults.
"How's your divorce going?' one fan screamed," according to Golfweek.
Meanwhile, fans were also shown a message on the big screen warning them about "abusive behaviour," as per MailUK.
Earlier, he had tried to handle the situation more lightly by blowing a kiss toward the crowd but despite this, the tension grew.
Afterwards, McIlroy eventually lost his temper and told fans to be quiet with strong words while getting ready to take a shot.
On the other hand, McIlroy and Team Europe are only three points away from winning the Ryder Cup.