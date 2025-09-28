Home / Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo tipped for surprising boxing showdown with Wayne Rooney

Celebrity boxing has become very popular with many famous people taking part

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Cristiano Ronaldo tipped for surprising boxing showdown with Wayne Rooney
Cristiano Ronaldo tipped for surprising boxing showdown with Wayne Rooney

Are Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney about to share a stage again?

Malik Scott, husband of Kate Scott has encouraged Ronaldo and Rooney, who were once teammates at Manchester United, to take part in a worldwide boxing match.

In recent years, celebrity boxing has become very popular with many famous people taking part.

Retired heavyweight boxer Scott, who is now coaching many major fighters suggested that Ronaldo and Rooney should face each other in a boxing match and said their global fame would draw massive attention to the sport.

Speaking to CanadaCasino, Scott said, "Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Wayne Rooney would bring more eyes to boxing, and I'm all for it. Any time boxing gets more attention, it's a good thing."

He added, "I want people to enjoy the spectacle, not just critique it. Just enjoy the carnival.  It would be a global event because these are high-level names that would draw huge numbers." 

But the question is, could this really be possible?

Rooney has interest in the sport and he even once celebrated a goal with a boxing gesture.

In contrast, Ronaldo has never boxed and there is no evidence that he has a passion for it, although he has often been seen attending MMA and boxing events as a fan.

You Might Like:

Alcaraz, Sinner continue to shine in Asia, advance into quarterfinals

Alcaraz, Sinner continue to shine in Asia, advance into quarterfinals
Jannik Sinner battles past Terence Atmane to reach China Open quarterfinals

Marc Marquez in tears after ‘difficult’ Japanese Grand Prix win

Marc Marquez in tears after ‘difficult’ Japanese Grand Prix win
Marquez makes history with 7th MotoGP title win to equal Valentino Rossi's record

Ryder Cup drama: Luke Donald hits back at American fans for 'crossing line'

Ryder Cup drama: Luke Donald hits back at American fans for 'crossing line'
Europe takes commanding lead over Team US on thrilling opening day of Ryder Cup

Lionel Messi goal streak ends after Inter Miami draw with Toronto FC

Lionel Messi goal streak ends after Inter Miami draw with Toronto FC
Inter Miami star Lionel Messi just 16 goals away from reaching 900-goal milestone

England wins Rugby World Cup: Celebrations erupt after 'dream come true'

England wins Rugby World Cup: Celebrations erupt after 'dream come true'
Red Roses lift the Women's Rugby World Cup Trophy after thrilling win over Canada

Lewis Hamilton skips Ferrari fashion show to care for critically ill Roscoe

Lewis Hamilton skips Ferrari fashion show to care for critically ill Roscoe
Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton's pet dog Roscoe in coma after severe pneumonia diagnosis

Lorenzo Musetti regrets 'inappropriate' comments about Chinese after backlash

Lorenzo Musetti regrets 'inappropriate' comments about Chinese after backlash
Italian player Lorenzo Musetti publicly apologises for his controversial comments at China Open

Jake Knapp pays tribute to Makena White in first statement after girlfriend's death

Jake Knapp pays tribute to Makena White in first statement after girlfriend's death
Makena White passed away at the age of 28, friend announced on social media

Iga Swiatek advances to third round at China Open with dominant victory

Iga Swiatek advances to third round at China Open with dominant victory
Swiatek has become the first player to win 25 or more matches at WTA-1000 tournaments for three consecutive years

Cristiano Ronaldo, Benzema’s bromance steals spotlight in Saudi clash: Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo, Benzema’s bromance steals spotlight in Saudi clash: Watch
Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema played together in Spain for almost ten years

Harry Kane breaks Cristiano Ronaldo’s record with remarkable milestone

Harry Kane breaks Cristiano Ronaldo’s record with remarkable milestone
Harry Kane has won several awards including being the top scorer in the Bundesliga in consecutive seasons

Travis Kelce opens up about heated exchange with Chiefs coach Andy Reid

Travis Kelce opens up about heated exchange with Chiefs coach Andy Reid
Travis Kelce and coach Reid reportedly clashed during a heated sideline argument just before halftime against the New York Giants