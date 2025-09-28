Cristiano Ronaldo tipped for surprising boxing showdown with Wayne Rooney

Are Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney about to share a stage again?
Malik Scott, husband of Kate Scott has encouraged Ronaldo and Rooney, who were once teammates at Manchester United, to take part in a worldwide boxing match.
In recent years, celebrity boxing has become very popular with many famous people taking part.
Retired heavyweight boxer Scott, who is now coaching many major fighters suggested that Ronaldo and Rooney should face each other in a boxing match and said their global fame would draw massive attention to the sport.
Speaking to CanadaCasino, Scott said, "Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Wayne Rooney would bring more eyes to boxing, and I'm all for it. Any time boxing gets more attention, it's a good thing."
He added, "I want people to enjoy the spectacle, not just critique it. Just enjoy the carnival. It would be a global event because these are high-level names that would draw huge numbers."
But the question is, could this really be possible?
Rooney has interest in the sport and he even once celebrated a goal with a boxing gesture.
In contrast, Ronaldo has never boxed and there is no evidence that he has a passion for it, although he has often been seen attending MMA and boxing events as a fan.