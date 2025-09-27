Home / Sports

Jake Knapp pays tribute to Makena White in first statement after girlfriend's death

Makena White passed away at the age of 28, friend announced on social media

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Jake Knapp pays tribute to Makena White in first statement after girlfriends death
Jake Knapp pays tribute to Makena White in first statement after girlfriend's death

Jake Knapp is grieving the death of his girlfriend of two years, Makena White, describing her as selfless toward others and filled with energy.

A friend of White posted on her Instagram page that she died earlier this week. The update did not mention how she died, and Knapp chose not to share details.

“It’s an understatement to say how hard all of this is to process for everyone who knew Mak, especially her family and friends, who deserve privacy and respect during this difficult time,” Knapp said in comments his manager sent to The Associated Press.

“Makena was such a thoughtful person whose selflessness toward others is something I will always appreciate,” Knapp said. “We shared so many unforgettable memories together and now that she’s no longer with us, it’s a tough reality to comprehend. She had an incredible family, great friends, and her fun, outgoing energy will be missed by all of us,” he added.

Knapp, an easygoing Californian who played at UCLA, won in his rookie season on the PGA Tour last year at the Mexico Open. He also shot 59 earlier this year at the Cognizant Classic. White posted a picture of them from that tournament, noting last month it was their second year together of “watching you live out your dreams.”

You Might Like:

Iga Swiatek advances to third round at China Open with dominant victory

Iga Swiatek advances to third round at China Open with dominant victory
Swiatek has become the first player to win 25 or more matches at WTA-1000 tournaments for three consecutive years

Cristiano Ronaldo, Benzema’s bromance steals spotlight in Saudi clash: Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo, Benzema’s bromance steals spotlight in Saudi clash: Watch
Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema played together in Spain for almost ten years

Harry Kane breaks Cristiano Ronaldo’s record with remarkable milestone

Harry Kane breaks Cristiano Ronaldo’s record with remarkable milestone
Harry Kane has won several awards including being the top scorer in the Bundesliga in consecutive seasons

Travis Kelce opens up about heated exchange with Chiefs coach Andy Reid

Travis Kelce opens up about heated exchange with Chiefs coach Andy Reid
Travis Kelce and coach Reid reportedly clashed during a heated sideline argument just before halftime against the New York Giants

Lamine Yamal hints at Barcelona comeback after recovering from groin injury

Lamine Yamal hints at Barcelona comeback after recovering from groin injury
Yamal recently missed serval major matches for Barcelona due to a groin injury

Ghana suspends all boxing events after death of boxer Ernest Akushey

Ghana suspends all boxing events after death of boxer Ernest Akushey
Ernest Akushey AKA Bahubali passed away 11 days after competing against Jacob Dickson in Accra

Cristiano Ronaldo tops Rasmus Hojlund’s list of best players in football world

Cristiano Ronaldo tops Rasmus Hojlund’s list of best players in football world
Hojlund named Erling Haaland and Viktor Gyokeres as the top players after Ronaldo

Nintendo America’s president Doug Bowser steps down, Devon Pritchard to succeed

Nintendo America’s president Doug Bowser steps down, Devon Pritchard to succeed
Devon Pritchard is set to make history as Nintendo's first female president in America and will assume the platform’s board of directors

Sergio Busquets bids farewell to football after two decades of success

Sergio Busquets bids farewell to football after two decades of success
Busquets had highly decorated career at Barcelona where he won 32 major trophies

Lewis Hamilton issues emotional message after making key Ferrari decision

Lewis Hamilton issues emotional message after making key Ferrari decision
The British driver was replaced by reserve driver Zhou Guanyu for the 2026 Pirelli tyre test

FIFA World Cup 'will move' from 'unsafe' cities, Trump vows

FIFA World Cup 'will move' from 'unsafe' cities, Trump vows
The 2026 World Cup is set to take place in the summer of next year in the US and co-hosted by Canada and Mexico

Sinner breaks silence on losing world No 1 ranking to Alcaraz

Sinner breaks silence on losing world No 1 ranking to Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz took back the world No.1 ranking after winning the 2025 US Open against Jannik Sinner