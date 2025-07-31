Google eyes wider launch of real-money games on play store in India

In a significant move, Google India has submitted a commitment proposal to the Competition Commission of India (CCI), aiming to allow more real-money games (RMGs) on the Play Store.
On Wednesday, India’s competition watchdog issued a public notice looking for objections from the equityholders over the proposal plan.
Alphabet-owned firm has agreed to update its Developer Program Policies (DPP) in order to introduce those RMGs to its marketplace that can satisfactorily prove their qualification as “games of skill.”
The latest proposal from the company indicates a series of moves by Google in order to comply with the laws of the land with regard to RMGs.
The significant move follows a 2021 ruling by the Supreme Court of India that declared fantasy sports as games of skill legal.
In 2022, Google released a pilot programme, allowing rummy apps and fantasy sports on the Play Store in India.
However, WinZO, an RMG app relying on board games and 2D platformers, complained that Google's program was discriminatory as it didn’t include other RMG apps.
In January 2024, the American tech giant revealed its plans to expand support for real-money gaming apps on the Play Store in different countries, including Brazil, India, and Mexico.
However, Google halted the launch in June 2024 and said that it would only keep the apps included in the India pilot program in 2022.