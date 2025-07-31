Nvidia to continue Volta, Maxwell, Pascal support until October 2028

Nvidia has launched the latest GeForce Game Ready Driver, which expands support for Windows 10 devices, optimisations for forthcoming games and G-Sync displays.
Windows 10 Game Ready Driver will continue its support for GeForce RTX GPUs until 2026, the entire year following Microsoft's ending support for the operating system (OS) in October 2025.
It will ensure that users will continue to get zero-day optimisations for the latest games and apps.
Earlier this month, the number of Windows 11 users exceeded Windows 10, now holding 52% of the Windows market than 44.59% for Windows 10.
Nvidia offered some great news for hardware no longer relevant.
Following one last Game Ready Driver launch in October 2025, older GPUs relying on Volta, Maxwell, Pascal architecture will get quarterly security updates until October 2028.
The latest update brings total support for these cards to a remarkable 11 years. However, the company confirmed that future updates to the CUDA Toolkit will no longer support older GPUs.
Furthermore, Nvidia’s latest driver update expands G-Sync coverage, adding 62 latest monitor models to the list of supported displays.
It enhances performance for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and the forthcoming Mafia: The Old Country, which will launch in the starting of August.
With the significant update, gamers will be able to install the latest Game Ready Driver directly from Nvidia’s website, ensuring their systems stay protected and optimised.