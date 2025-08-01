Home / World

36-year-old Jerusalem zoo worker passes away after leopard attack

Zookeeper named Uriel Nuri sustained multiple injuries in a leopard attack during a "behind-the-scenes tour" for visitors

36-year-old Jerusalem zoo worker passes away after leopard attack
36-year-old Jerusalem zoo worker passes away after leopard attack 

A 36-year-old zoo keeper in Jerusalem has succumbed to injuries after being attacked by a leopard which had escaped from its enclosure.

According to the Jerusalem Biblical Zoo, the zookeeper named Uriel Nuri sustained multiple injuries during a "behind-the-scenes tour" for visitors on Friday morning.

The man was reportedly investigating, along with Israeli police, about the big cat escaping into the courtyard where the man was busy working.

After being attacked, the man was rushed to the emergency department of the Hadassah University Hospital-Ein Kerem following extensive injuries to his upper body.

Hadassah Medical Centre stated, "After prolonged resuscitation efforts, the team was forced to declare him dead."

Mr Nuri served as the head of the carnivores team.

Furthermore, the zoo is currently closed to visitors after the tragic incident.

The zoo officially released a statement, which reads, "The tragic event occurred this morning, when during a routine activity to prepare the leopards for enrichment, which took place as part of a behind-the-scenes tour for visitors to the zoo, a leopard managed to escape from the leopard enclosure into the inner courtyard and attack one of the zoo employees who was preparing the activity.”

"At no point was there any physical danger to the visitors, who stood protected behind a glass window,” the statement added.

The zoo further expressed its condolences to his family in this challenging time.

Read more :

World

Storm Floris to hit UK next week with fierce winds and heavy rain

Storm Floris to hit UK next week with fierce winds and heavy rain
Storm Floris is the sixth named storm of the 2024/2025 storm naming season

EU replaces passport stamps with biometric checks in major travel shift

EU replaces passport stamps with biometric checks in major travel shift
Travellers from all over the world will now be required to go through biometric screening

Japan, South Korea scorch under blistering heat amid climate crisis

Japan, South Korea scorch under blistering heat amid climate crisis
Japan and South Korea observe 'hottest day on record' in July as the region is struck by relentless heat

White House reveals $200M ballroom project as part of latest renovation

White House reveals $200M ballroom project as part of latest renovation
The Trump administration has announced plans for the ballroom construction, set to begin in September

Flash flooding, heavy rain halts travel along US east coast

Flash flooding, heavy rain halts travel along US east coast
New York and New Jersey declare state of emergency for storms as 43 million people face flash flooding

Kamala Harris announces new memoir on 2024 presidential campaign

Kamala Harris announces new memoir on 2024 presidential campaign
The democrat reveals details about the new memoir a day after sharing that she will not run for the governor of California in 2026

Giant 40cm stick insect discovered in hidden high-altitude Australian trees

Giant 40cm stick insect discovered in hidden high-altitude Australian trees
Australia's largest stick insect discovered in a remote rainforest of deadly snakes, spiders and creepy-crawlies

NJ declares state of emergency as NYC, DC prepares for severe flashflooding

NJ declares state of emergency as NYC, DC prepares for severe flashflooding
Severe thunderstorms to hit New York City to Washington DC area, sparking flash flood threat