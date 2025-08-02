Michelle Obama spills beans on her reality TV obsession: ‘Culture is king’

Home / World

Michelle Obama reveals she wants to ‘educate’ Barack Obama about culture from ‘reality TV’

Former first lady Michelle Obama opened up about her love for “reality TV” as she revealed her favourite Bravo shows.

According to People, in the latest episode of the IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson podcast, the writer confessed her love for Bravo programming, especially the Real Housewives.

While talking to the Las Culturistas hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers on the podcast episode released on Wednesday, July 30, Obama got candid about her obsession for reality television and joked about “educating” her husband, Barack Obama, and brother, Robinson, about pop culture.

The 61-year-old said, “The truth is that they razz me about my love of reality TV and the Real Housewives. I watch it all, all of it.”

Talking about her new interest in Next Gen NYC, she added, “I watched the first two episodes, and I’m just like, ‘Oh, they’re starting the babies off early.'” Rogers replied, “They’re really like the princes and princesses of Bravo, now seeing if they’re worth their salt when the camera’s fixed on them,” to which the American attorney agreed.

Obama believes that reality television is a “sociological study” and similar to sports. She asserted that listening to ESPN for an hour is like watching The Real Housewives of Atlanta, as both have the “same drama.”

“I mean, Stephen A. Smith, he’s just like every other talk show host. I'm like, 'What's the difference?’ It's just sociological drama. The fact that people over seasons of working together still can’t get along, they still have the same arguments, and it’s not just women, but this happens in sports, too,” she explained.

Obama also admitted that she finds reality television fascinating, as she has learnt a lot of new things from it.

