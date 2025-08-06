Google unveils Jules, AI coding tool out of beta with advanced features

Google has officially unveiled Jules, its artificial intelligence (AI) coding agent powered by Gemini 2.5 Pro, moving it out of beta following two months of its public preview.
Jules is an agent-based design that incorporates with GitHub, cloning codebases into Google Cloud VMs to fix or update code automatically.
Originally launched through Google Labs in December and previewed at I/O, Jules is a refined user interface (UI) and is packed with a handful of features, such as GitHub pull request support and Environment Snapshots for setups.
The release rolls out structured pricing: a free “introductory access” plan provides 15 tasks on a daily basis, while the Google AI Pro and Ultra plans are priced at $19.99 and $124.99 per month with increased limits.
For its privacy policy, Public repository data may contribute to AI; however, private repositories remain safe.
It supports multimodal input and tighter GitHub issue incorporation.
During beta, Jules recorded 2.28 million visits worldwide, led by various countries, including the US, India, and Vietnam, with half from mobile phone users, prompting future mobile-centric features.
In addition, Alphabet-owned firm employs Jules internally, indicating a major investment in AI-powered coding productivity.