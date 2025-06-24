Ice Spice reveals unexpected insights on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

Ice Spice has revealed "surprising" new details about the dynamic between her friends Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
While conversing with Entertainment Tonight, the Barbie World singer shared the insight about the super famous couple at the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday, June 21.
Sharing a “surprising” fact about the Lover singer and the NFL player, Ice Spice said, “They’re really, really funny.”
She went on to say, “They’re probably some of my funniest friends. They’re funny, you guys. That’s the scoop. They’re like us.”
Despite critics alleging Ice Spice and Swift's friendship was inauthentic, the In Ha Mood artist spoke frankly when addressing the rumors.
In July 2024, Ice Spice told Rolling Stone, “[It’s] so rude to me, [because] why would she not want to be my friend?” adding, “Taylor f***s with me. She’s so funny. I think our personalities mesh really well.”
She went on to call Swift her “closest celebrity friend,” saying, “I love when I meet a new artist who takes a keen interest in not just the music, but the music industry and how it works.”
Ice Spice added, “Seeing Ice lean into the strategic, financial and business aspects of her career is really exciting for me. The more artists learn about the inner workings of the music industry, the more power they can have in their creative world,”
Notably, having collaborated on the Karma remix in 2023, Ice Spice (Isis Gaston) has maintained a friendship with Swift.
Their bond extended to the Super Bowls in both 2024 and 2025, where they jointly supported Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs.