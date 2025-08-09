Cristiano Ronaldo takes fresh jab at Ballon d’Or after 2025 snub

Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken out for the first time after being left out of the 2025 Ballon d'Or nominations.
Ronaldo's longtime rival Lionel Messi, who has won the award eight times is also missing from this year's nominees for the award that recognizes the world's best footballer.
The absence of both the legendary players has surprised many and fuelled debate about the reason for their exclusion.
After a 4-0 victory over Rio Ave at Estádio Algarve in Portugal, Ronaldo, when asked about the Ballon d'O'r bluntly dismissed it by calling it "fictional."
This is not the first time, the Portuguese legend criticized the Ballon d'Or as in the previous year he claimed that the award lacked credibility.
Ronaldo, who has won the award five times in his career, further expressed his anger and openly shared his opinion that Vinicius Junior should have received the 2024 Ballon d'Or award instead of Rodri.
Before the UEFA Nations League final between Portugal and Spain, Ronaldo took another jab at the Ballon d’Or by giving a sharp response.
When asked who he thought should win between leading contenders Yamal and Dembele, he said, "It should be won by the one who stands out and wins the Champions League, that’s my opinion. I no longer believe in individual awards, because I know what goes on behind the scenes."
Among the top contenders for the men's Ballon d'Or award include Mohamed Salah, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Lautaro Martinez and Lamine Yamal.
The Ballon d'Or ceremony is scheduled to take place on September 22, 2025 in Paris at the Théâtre du Châtelet.