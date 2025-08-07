Ballon d'Or 2025 nominees announced with surprising omissions and rising stars

The complete list of nominees for the prestigious 2025 Ballon d'Or award was unveiled on Thursday, August 7.
This list features the top men and women football players from around the world, selected based on how well they performed between August 1, 2024 and July 31, 2025.
Notably, for the first time in many years, neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in the list of nominees.
The Ballon d'Or ceremony, which is scheduled to take place on September 22, 2025 in Paris at the Théâtre du Châtelet, no longer only honours the best individuals male and female football players but also gives awards in several other categories.
These include young rising stars, top goalkeepers, successful coaches, best clubs and individuals or organizations making a positive humanitarian impact through football.
Among the top contenders for the men's Ballon d'Or award inculde Mohamed Salah, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Lautaro Martinez and Lamine Yamal.
Here are the 30 nominees for the Men's Ballon d'Or, awarded to the best male footballer of the 2024–25 season.
Ousmane Dembélé (PSG and France)
Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG and Italy)
Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid and England)
Désiré Doué (PSG and France)
Denzel Dumfries (Internazionale and the Netherlands) Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund and Guinea)
Erling Haaland (Manchester City and Norway)
Viktor Gyökeres (Arsenal and Sweden)
Achraf Hakimi (PSG and Morocco)
Harry Kane (Bayern Munich and England)
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG and Georgia)
Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona and Poland)
Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool and Argentina)
Lautaro Martinez (Internazionale and Argentina)
Scott McTominay (Napoli and Scotland)
Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid and France)
Nuno Mendes (PSG and Portugal)
João Neves (PSG and Portugal)
Pedri (FC Barcelona and Spain)
Cole Palmer (Chelsea and England)
Michael Olise (Bayern Munich and France)
Raphinha (Barcelona and Brazil)
Declan Rice (Arsenal and England)
Fabián Ruiz (PSG and Spain)
Lamine Yamal (Barcelona and Spain)
Florian Wirtz (Liverpool and Spain)
Vitinha (PSG and Portugal)
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid and Brazil)
Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool and the Netherlands)
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool and Egypt)
Here are the 30 nominees for the Women's Ballon d'Or, awarded to the best female footballer of the 2024–25 season.
Lucy Bronze (Chelsea and England)
Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride and Zambia)
Aitana Bonmatí (FC Barcelona and Spain)
Sandy Baltimore (Chelsea and France)
Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal and Spain)
Klara Bühl (Bayern Munich and Germany)
Sofia Cantore (Washington Spirit and Italy)
Steph Catley (Arsenal and Australia)
Melchie Daëlle Dumornay (OL Lyonnes and Haiti)
Temwa Chawinga (Kansas City Current and Malawi)
Emily Fox (Arsenal and USA)
Cristiana Girelli (Juventus and Italy)
Esther González (Gotham FC and Spain)
Caroline Graham Hansen (FC Barcelona and Norway)
Patri Guijarro (FC Barcelona and Spain)
Amanda Gutierres (Palmeiras and Brazil)
Hannah Hampton (Chelsea and England)
Pernille Harder (Bayern Munich and Denmark)
Lindsey Heaps (OL Lyonnes and USA)
Chloe Kelly (Arsenal and England)
Marta (Orlando Pride and Brazil)
Frida Leonhardsen Maanum (Arsenal and Norway)
Ewa Pajor (FC Barcelona and Poland)
Clara Mateo (Paris FC and France)
Alessia Russo (Arsenal and England)
Claudia Pina (FC Barcelona and Spain)
Alexia Putellas (FC Barcelona and Spain)
Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea and Sweden)
Caroline Weir (Real Madrid and Scotland)
Leah Williamson (Arsenal and England)