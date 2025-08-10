Atlanta CDC shooter blames COVID vaccine for suicidal thoughts

A man who opened fire on the headquarters of America's national public health agency, leaving a police officer dead, had blamed the COVID vaccine for making him depressed and suicidal.
Patrick Joseph White, a 30-year-old from Georgia, had tried to enter the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta but was stopped by guards, a law enforcement official said.
They added that White then drove to a pharmacy across the street before opening fire late on Friday afternoon.
He was armed with five guns - including at least one long gun.
DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose, who had three children, was shot dead while responding to the incident.
White also died, but authorities haven't said whether he was killed by police or if he killed himself.
His father had contacted police and identified his son as the possible gunman.
White's father also said his son had been upset over the death of his dog and had become fixated on the COVID-19 vaccine.
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr, whose scepticism of vaccines has been a cornerstone of his career, voiced support for CDC employees yesterday.