Apple rolls out iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 public beta 2 

Apple released the long-awaited iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 public beta with minor tweaks and fixes ahead of the expected full launch in September with the release of iPhone 17 series.
However, no official release notes were given, beta testers reported that it's widely similar to developer beta 5 from earlier this week.
iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 public beta 2
Here's how beta testers can access it:
Firstly launch Settings app > General section > Software Update too for the over-the-air updates to iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 public beta 2.
The recently launched update doesn’t include significant overhauls, the major changes came with the first beta, launching the Liquid Glass interface with transparent menus. Instead, it entirely focuses on polishing features and enhancing usability.
Major updates include a Classic Mode switch in the Camera app, allowing users to reverse the scroll direction when switching modes.
In addition, the mail app features a visible Select button in the top right for easier inbox management.
Additional updates include a subtle lock screen animation and quick Wi-Fi security indicators in Control Center.
Notably, Siri can now predict your travel options and also suggest ways to maintain connectivity abroad.
Moreover, Dynamic Island issues a warning whenever the phone’s battery is less than 20%.