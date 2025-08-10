Diogo Jota tribute silence at Community Shield cut short after fans booing

Before the Liverpool vs Crystal Community Shield game, the minutes' silence for Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva was disrupted by fans booing and was stopped sooner than planned.
Diogo and his brother died last month when their car went off the road and caught fire on the A-52 motorway in Cernadilla, a town in the Zamora province of Spain.
As per the reports, Diogo was travelling back to Liverpool as doctors had adviced him not to fly for about six weeks after he had lung surgery to fix a broken rib.
Before the game at Wembley between the Premier League and FA Cup winners, tributes were made to both the brothers and Ian Rush and Crystal Palace's co-owner placed wreaths on the pitch.
The match was supposed to begin with one-minute silence to honour them but some fans kept chanting during the silence, causing other fans to boo them.
As a result, the referee ended the silence early by blowing his whistle.
In addition to this, Liverpool have permanently retired the number 20 jersey and they've also revealed plans to create a memorial statue for both him and his brother.
The club will now start their Premier League season by playing their first league match at their home stadium, Anfield against Bournemouth on Friday, August 15.