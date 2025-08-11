Home / World

Nvidia, AMD settle to pay 15% of China chip revenue to US

US administration blocks Nvidia H20 chip sales to China amid tech tensions

Nvidia, AMD settle to pay 15% of China chip revenue to US
Nvidia, AMD settle to pay 15% of China chip revenue to US

Nvidia and AMD have agreed to pay 15% of their chip revenue from China to the US government.

As per BBC report on Sunday, August 10, Nvidia and AMD, the two of the biggest chip companies have agreed to give 15% of their semiconductor sales revenue in China to the US government.

Nvidia told the BBC, “We follow rules the US government sets for our participation in worldwide markets. While we haven't shipped H20 to China for months, we hope export control rules will let America compete in China and worldwide.”

“America cannot repeat 5G and lose telecommunication leadership. America's (artificial intelligence) tech stack can be the world's standard if we race,” Chinese tech giant added.

The agreement is part of a deal that will grant export licenses for selling advanced chips like Nvidia's H20 and AMD's MI308 in China, the second biggest economy of the world.

China represents a significant market for both companies. 

Nvidia generated $17 billion in revenue from China in the fiscal year ending January 26, representing 13% of total sales. AMD reported $6.2 billion in China revenue for 2024, accounting for 24% of total revenue.

You Might Like:

Texas floods reveal over 100 million years old dinosaur tracks

Texas floods reveal over 100 million years old dinosaur tracks
Texas Hill Country floods uncover prehistoric dinosaur tracks in Travis County

Man visiting Puerto Rico for Bad Bunny concert fatally shot

Man visiting Puerto Rico for Bad Bunny concert fatally shot
Kevin Mares was shot in a seaside town after he attended the Bad Bunny concert in Puerto Rico with friends

Adidas designer addresses Mexico-inspired shoes controversy

Adidas designer addresses Mexico-inspired shoes controversy
Mexican authorities accused Adidas of cultural appropriation with their new sandal design

Turkey hit by 6.1 magnitude quake, causes immense infrastructural damage

Turkey hit by 6.1 magnitude quake, causes immense infrastructural damage
Dozens of buildings topple down in Turkey's northwestern region after the country faces a powerful earthquake

Reading stabbing incident leaves three injured, suspect in custody

Reading stabbing incident leaves three injured, suspect in custody
Three men including a teenager, a man in his twenties and another man in his thirties were seriously injured in the incident

Explosion threat prompts evacuation of cruise ship in Southamptom

Explosion threat prompts evacuation of cruise ship in Southamptom
Authorities have now ended the search operations, and no such device has been found

Arthur’s Seat fire spreads rapidly as firefighters battle blaze in Edinburgh

Arthur’s Seat fire spreads rapidly as firefighters battle blaze in Edinburgh
Flames could be seen from far away across the city, sending thick and harsh-smelling smoke into the sky

Meteorite crashes through roof in Georgia found to be older than Earth

Meteorite crashes through roof in Georgia found to be older than Earth
The space rock, called the McDonough meteorite is the 27th meteorite ever found in the state of Georgia

300-year mystery pirate shipwreck discovered near Fort Anderson

300-year mystery pirate shipwreck discovered near Fort Anderson
Wood from the suspected wreck was identified as Monterey or Mexican cypress, a tree native to Central America

Flood warnings continue after southeastern Wisconsin sees record rainfall

Flood warnings continue after southeastern Wisconsin sees record rainfall
Intense rainfall brought over 13 inches of rain to parts of Milwaukee and Waukesha counties

UK prepares for fourth heatwave with over 30C temperatures

UK prepares for fourth heatwave with over 30C temperatures
Scorching temperatures to hit England, Spain, Portugal, and France as yellow heat alert issued

Atlanta CDC shooter blames COVID vaccine for suicidal thoughts

Atlanta CDC shooter blames COVID vaccine for suicidal thoughts
Patrick Joseph White opened fire on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta