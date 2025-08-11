Nvidia, AMD settle to pay 15% of China chip revenue to US

Nvidia and AMD have agreed to pay 15% of their chip revenue from China to the US government.
As per BBC report on Sunday, August 10, Nvidia and AMD, the two of the biggest chip companies have agreed to give 15% of their semiconductor sales revenue in China to the US government.
Nvidia told the BBC, “We follow rules the US government sets for our participation in worldwide markets. While we haven't shipped H20 to China for months, we hope export control rules will let America compete in China and worldwide.”
“America cannot repeat 5G and lose telecommunication leadership. America's (artificial intelligence) tech stack can be the world's standard if we race,” Chinese tech giant added.
The agreement is part of a deal that will grant export licenses for selling advanced chips like Nvidia's H20 and AMD's MI308 in China, the second biggest economy of the world.
China represents a significant market for both companies.
Nvidia generated $17 billion in revenue from China in the fiscal year ending January 26, representing 13% of total sales. AMD reported $6.2 billion in China revenue for 2024, accounting for 24% of total revenue.