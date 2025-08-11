Home / World

Wisconsin State Fair cancelled due to flash flooding after heavy rainfall

Midwest storm chaos causes widespread travel disruptions and flood warnings

Midwest heavy rains and flood warnings have spread widespread chaos and disruption, forcing the Wisconsin State Fair to close early.

According to UPI, Wisconsin State Fair officials on Sunday, August 10, cancelled the event early after 8 inches of rain soaked Milwaukee and surrounding areas overnight.

The record two-day rainfall triggered flood alerts and a disaster declaration from the National Weather Service (NWS). Some of the areas around Milwaukee even recorded up to 14 inches of rainfall.

Millions of Americans were hit with travel disruptions after the fierce storms and heavy rainfall. Hundreds of flights were delayed due to severe weather conditions.

As per FlightAware, 900 flights were delayed and 12 flights at Denver International Airport alone, while Southwest Airlines had 339 delays, United Airlines had 244 delays, and SkyWest had 157 delays.

The NWS, after “repeated rounds of heavy rain” and hail, issued flood alerts for parts of Kansas, Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri, Illinois, and Wisconsin. The authorities warned that too much rain could cause flash flooding.

Milwaukee was among the hardest-hit areas, and the NWS flood watch in the city will remain in effect until 7am on Monday, August 11.

The Red Cross in the city opened two shelters for the displaced residents as the Milwaukee Fire Department received more than 600 calls for gas leaks, flooded basements, power outages, and water rescues.

