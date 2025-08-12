Apple launches iOS 26 beta 6 with ringtones, snappy app launches, and more

In a significant move, Apple has launched the iOS 26 Beta 6 update for developers and beta testers with minor tweaks.
The update comes a week after the launch of Beta 5. However, no major changes have been added, the update comes with a range of subtle upgrades.
New ringtones are a highlight, with changes of the Reflection tone— Dreamer, Pop, Buoyant, and Surge, along with the latest “Little Bird” tone.
App release and close animations have now been expedited with a slight bounce effect, and the Liquid Glass UI has also been extended to toggles, producing a captivating and reflective animation once clicked.
The navigation bar and lock screen clock now have a more transparent look.
An introductory video describing the Liquid Glass UI has been added.
In Camera, the Classic Mode scroll direction switch rolled out in Beta 5 has been removed, with Classic Mode now the default option.
Other changes include repositioned buttons to scan and produce documents in the Preview app.
According to the company’s release notes, the beta is an early preview of forthcoming apps, technologies, and features without explaining certain updates.
It is pertinent to mention that this update is currently only accessible for eligible iPhone models following the launch of iOS 26 by the end of this year.