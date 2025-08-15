Snake bite kills hiker in Tennessee’s Savage Gulf Park

A man in Tennessee died after being bitten by a timber rattlesnake.
As per multiple reports, the hiker, whose identity is unknown was about half a mile down the trail at Savage Gulf Park when firefighters, rescue workers, EMS staff and park rangers arrived to assist.
A witness said the man picked up a snake, which then bit him on the hand.
Reports suggested that the hiker may have died due to an allergic reaction but the exact cause of his death has not been officially confirmed.
Timber rattlesnakes are the biggest and most dangerous of Tennessee’s four venomous snake species.
They are usually 3 to 5 feet long with flat heads wider than their necks and have grey, yellow or green-white bodies with dark bands and a rust-coloured strips.
These species lived throughout the state and live in forests with rocky hills and are often found near logs or rocks.
Timber rattlesnakes usually eat small rodents and are calmer than other rattlesnakes, often remains still when encountered.
Their bites are uncommon and deaths from bites are very rare, occurring in less than 1 out of 600 cases.
Officials warned people to be careful around wildlife especially snakes and adviced to stay calm if they encountered snake and avoid touching it.