Air Canada resumes operations ater labour board ends nationwide strike

Air Canada flights restart after nationwide flight attendant strike halted by government

According to Reuters, Air Canada plans to resume flights later on Sunday, a day after the government issued a directive to end a cabin crew strike that caused the suspension of around 700 daily flights, stranding more than 100,000 passengers.

Thousands of Air Canada flight attendants walked off the job on Saturday, for the first time since 1985, after months of negotiations over a new contract.

The country’s largest carrier said flights would restart on Sunday evening, but some would still be canceled over the next 7-10 days as the schedule stabilizes and returns to normal. It had started cancelling flights on Friday in anticipation of the stoppage.

The Canadian Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) ordered Air Canada to resume operations and all Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge flight attendants to return to their duties by 2 pm ET (1800 GMT), the airline said in a statement.

The CIRB was acting on a directive from the country’s Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu as the government moved to end the strike and require binding arbitration to break a contract impasse, an action that Air Canada had previously sought from Prime Minister Mark Carney’s minority Liberal government but unionized flight attendants fiercely opposed.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) had pushed for a negotiated solution, saying binding arbitration would take pressure off the airline.

