Home / World

Air Canada flights grounded amid cabin staff strike

Hundred of flights halted as cabin crew observe nation-wide strike for better pay

Air Canada flights grounded amid cabin staff strike
Air Canada flights grounded amid cabin staff strike

Air Canada has suspended all its flights after a strike by cabin staff began, disrupting the travel plans of around 130,000 passengers a day.

On Saturday morning, August 16, the union representing more than 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants confirmed the start of industrial action.

The airline said it had suspended all flights, including those under its budget arm Air Canada Rouge, and advised affected customers not to travel to the airport unless flying with a different airline.

Air Canada's flight attendants are reportedly demanding higher salaries and compensation for work when aircrafts are on the ground.

The strike began at 00:58 ET (04:58 GMT) on Saturday, though Air Canada began scaling back. The airline said around 500 flights will be affected per day.

Flight attendants will picket at major Canadian airports, where passengers were already trying to secure new bookings earlier in the week.

Air Canada, which flies directly to 180 cities worldwide, said it had "suspended all operations" and that it was "strongly advising affected customers not to go to the airport".

It added that Air Canada Jazz, PAL Airlines and Air Canada Express flights were unaffected by the strike.

By Friday night, the airline said it had cancelled 623 flights, affecting more than 100,000 passengers, as part of a winding down of operations ahead of the strike.

In contract negotiations, the airline said it had offered flight attendants a 38% increase in total compensation over four years, with a 25% raise in the first year, which CUPE said is still not satisfactory.

You Might Like:

Hurricane Erin intensifies to Category 4 in Caribbean

Hurricane Erin intensifies to Category 4 in Caribbean
Erin, which is the Atlantic’s first major hurricane of the season is expected to keep getting intensifying

WWII veteran John Cruickshank, last surviving Victoria Cross recipient dies at 105

WWII veteran John Cruickshank, last surviving Victoria Cross recipient dies at 105
John Cruickshank was recognized for showing determination, fortitude and devotion to duty

Southwest Airlines pilot pulled from flight over DUI charges

Southwest Airlines pilot pulled from flight over DUI charges
Authorities smelled alcohol on the pilot before he was pulled from the flight and arrested over DUI charges

Flash floods and monsoon rains strike Pakistan, claiming over 200 lives

Flash floods and monsoon rains strike Pakistan, claiming over 200 lives
Up to 180 deaths were recorded in the mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

NYC explosion: Three-alarm fire engulfs Manhattan's Upper East Side

NYC explosion: Three-alarm fire engulfs Manhattan's Upper East Side
Fire reached the building's top spaces including the cockloft and three penthouses

Snake bite kills hiker in Tennessee’s Savage Gulf Park

Snake bite kills hiker in Tennessee’s Savage Gulf Park
Timber rattlesnakes are the biggest and most dangerous of Tennessee’s four venomous snake species

Ricky Jones found not guilty over controversial anti-far-right remarks

Ricky Jones found not guilty over controversial anti-far-right remarks
Ricky Jones was taken into the custody the day after his remarks

Sonic boom heard across England after jet loses contact

Sonic boom heard across England after jet loses contact
A sonic boom occurs when an aircraft flies faster than the speed of sound

Free school meals in Indonesia cause food poisoning outbreak

Free school meals in Indonesia cause food poisoning outbreak
Indonesia free school lunches make over 300 people sick in the largest food poisoning case

easyJet planes’ wings clipped at Manchester Airport, causing flight delays

easyJet planes’ wings clipped at Manchester Airport, causing flight delays
Manchester Airport hit with chaos after two easyJet planes collide on airfield

UN plastic pollution treaty talks hit roadblock amidst disagreements

UN plastic pollution treaty talks hit roadblock amidst disagreements
Plastic pollution treaty talks extended after negotiators fail to reach consensus in Geneva

Hunter Biden breaks silence on Melania Trump’s $1 billion lawsuit threat

Hunter Biden breaks silence on Melania Trump’s $1 billion lawsuit threat
US President Donald Trump admits encouraging Melania to threaten Hunter Biden over Epstein claims