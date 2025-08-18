Air Canada flights remain grounded after attendants defy back-to-work orders

Air Canada flights remained grounded despite government orders after cabin crew decided to continue strike.
According to CNN, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) on Sunday, August 17, announced that more than 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants have suspended plans to resume limited operation and will continue their strike.
The union wrote in the update, “At this time, you are still on strike and locked out! Please remember while we are locked out there is no obligation to be in contact with the employer, no responsibility to check Globe or your work email or to contact them for reassignment or reserve duties.”
The decision came after Canadian Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu decided to intervene and end the strike affecting hundreds of flights using Section 107 of the Canada Labour Code.
Hajdu on Saturday directed the Canadian Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) to order Air Canada and its employees to "resume and continue their operations and duties in order to secure industrial peace and protect the interests of Canada, Canadians, and the economy."
After which flight attendants were ordered to resume their duties by 2 pm ET on Sunday.
CUPE in the statement revealed that it has invited Air Canada to the table to negotiate a fair deal “rather than relying on the federal government to do their dirty work.”
Furthermore, due to the flight attendants' strike, Air Canada cancelled 240 flights scheduled for Sunday afternoon.