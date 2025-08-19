Google docs introduces Gemini Audio feature to read documents 

In a significant update, Google Docs has announced the release of the latest feature powered by its Gemini artificial intelligence.
It allows users to “create audio versions of your documents.”
This cutting-edge tool was previewed earlier this year and is now launching on the web, ensuring an intuitive and seamless user experience.
Here's how to access this feature on the web:
- Firstly, launch the Tools menu for the “Audio” option in-between Voice typing and Gemini.
- Afterwards, click “Listen to this tab” to open a pill-shaped player, with the duration mentioned.
Besides pause/play and a scrubber, accessible controls include playback speed and changing the realistic voices. Options include:
- Narrator
- Teacher
- Explainer
- Educator
- Motivator
- Persuader
- Coach
Google Docs Audio
With this feature, users can add an audio button anywhere in the document for viewers of the doc.
- Insert menu > Audio buttons > Listen to tab
- @Listen to tab
Availability
This feature is currently accessible in English and on the web, with its launch today.
Moreover, Google Docs on Android is launching the capability to create photos.