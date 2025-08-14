Home / Sci-Tech

Google Home app receives temperature scheduling for Nest Gen 3 and E thermostats

This significant update removes the remaining reasons why many users still use the old Nest app

Google is finally introducing the highly anticipated temperature scheduling feature in the Google Home app for its famous Nest 3rd Gen and Nest E thermostats.

This significant update removes the remaining reasons why many users still use the old Nest app.

Users have been depending on the Nest app to analyse and control their thermostats for several years.

Since the latest Nest model was released in 2020, the company has shifted maximum functions of thermostats to Google Home.

Although previous models, including the Gen 3 and E thermostats, may be moved to the app, the temperature scheduling feature remained unavailable, forcing users to continue using the older app just for the scheduling feature.

Google’s highly anticipated thermostat scheduling is now introduced to some Gen 3 and E models, providing time-based temperature settings and fan runtimes.

Schedules from the Nest app can not transfer, and early users reported a few issues with disappearing or unsaved changes, possibly because of staged launch or migration issues.

