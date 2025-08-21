US Navy sailor found guilty of spying for China, faces life in prison

A US Navy sailor has been found guilty of spying and sending sensitive information to China.
According to CNN, US Navy sailor Jinchao Wei on Wednesday, August 20, was convicted of spying after a jury found him guilty of selling sensitive information to a Chinese intelligence officer.
Adam Gordon, US attorney for the Southern District of California, stated, “The defendant’s actions represent an egregious betrayal of the trust placed in him as a member of the US military.”
“By trading military secrets to the People’s Republic of China for cash, he jeopardised not only the lives of his fellow sailors but also the security of the entire nation and our allies. The jury’s verdict serves as a crucial reminder that the Department of Justice will vigorously prosecute traitors,” he added.
Wei was arrested on August 2, 2023, upon his arrival at Naval Base San Diego for work, where he served as a machinist's mate on the amphibious assault ship USS Essex.
He was recruited by a Chinese intelligence officer via social media in February 2022. From March 2022 till arrest, he sent photos and videos of the USS Essex and locations of several ships at the San Diego base to the Chinese intelligence officer.
The sailor received more than $12,000 in the period of 18 months for spying information.
As per the Justice Department, Wei, who was found guilty of espionage conspiracy and "unlawful export of, and conspiracy to export, technical data related to defense articles,” will be sentenced on December 1.