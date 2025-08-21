United, Delta airlines hit with lawsuit for selling windowless 'window seats’

Home / World

Two of the leading US flight operators, Delta Airlines and United Airlines, have been hit with a lawsuit for selling windowless “window seats” to passengers.

According to BBC, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines have been sued by passengers who claim they were charged extra for a window seat but found themselves sitting next to a blank wall.

The lawsuits, filed separately against the US carriers, seek millions of dollars in damages for more than a million customers of each airline.

They said the companies do not flag that the seats are windowless during the booking process, even when charging a premium for them.

United declined to comment as it is an ongoing legal matter. The BBC has contacted Delta for comment.

The lawsuits, which are similarly worded, seek refunds of extra fees for passengers who said they had paid for window seats but got windowless ones instead.

Both lawsuits, which have been seen by the BBC, were filed by legal firm Greenbaum Olbrantz.

The complaints said some Boeing and Airbus passenger planes have seats that do not have windows because of the positioning of air conditioning ducts, wiring or other components.

These seats are not flagged by Delta and United during the booking process, according to court documents.

The lawsuits say people buy window seats for various reasons including addressing fear of flying and motion sickness, keeping children occupied or for the view.

Some passengers would not have chosen those seats - or paid more for them - if they had known they did not have windows, according to the complaints.

