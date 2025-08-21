Home / World

Judge Frank Caprio passes away ‘peacefully’ at 88

Judge Caprio died at the age of 88 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer

Judge Frank Caprio passes away ‘peacefully’ at 88
Judge Frank Caprio passes away ‘peacefully’ at 88

The “nicest judge in the world”, Frank Caprio, died “peacefully” at the age of 88 years.

An Instagram page named “therealfrankcaprio” with 3.2 million followers, on Wednesday, August 20, announced his death, stating that the 88-year-old died after a “long and courageous” battle with pancreatic cancer.

Later, his son David Caprio, in a video on social media, confirmed his passing, saying, “My father died peacefully surrounded by family and friends… On behalf of my entire family, I want to thank each and every one for your prayers, your thoughts and your unwavering support for him throughout his journey. Your love lifted him in ways that words cannot describe.”

“My father was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer about two years ago, and he had great medical doctors to treat his physical illness. However, it was the love and support that he received from all of you that lifted his spirits and boosted his soul to find the strength to fight on and outlive his diagnosis by a year and a half,” he added.

David concluded the video while urging Caprio fans to spread kindness in his memory.

According to Sky News, Caprio became a social media sensation after his video of handing out justice with kindness and a smile went viral.

Caprio served on the bench at a court in Providence, Rhode Island, for almost four decades. His later years in office, which ended in 2023, were showcased in the TV series Caught In Providence.

You Might Like:

United, Delta airlines hit with lawsuit for selling windowless 'window seats’

United, Delta airlines hit with lawsuit for selling windowless 'window seats’
Delta and United Airlines sued over windowless window seats sold for extra money

Jeju Island warns foreign tourists for first time to ‘behave’ to avoid fines

Jeju Island warns foreign tourists for first time to ‘behave’ to avoid fines
Jeju Island for the first-time ever issues 'behave or face fines' guidelines for foreign tourists

Scottish Labour MSP Colin Smyth suspended over indecent image allegations

Scottish Labour MSP Colin Smyth suspended over indecent image allegations
Smyth who previously served as the party's general secretary is listed as an independent on the parliament website

Elon Musk signals potential backing of JD Vance after Trump fallout

Elon Musk signals potential backing of JD Vance after Trump fallout
Elon Musk may now support Vance financially, who previously spent nearly $300 million to Trump's campaign

Labubu maker Pop Mart's profits skyrocket nearly 400% in first half

Labubu maker Pop Mart's profits skyrocket nearly 400% in first half
Pop Mart's Labubu dolls take world by storm, outvaluing Mattel and Sanrio

Lisa Cook faces resignation call from Trump following Pulte mortgage claims

Lisa Cook faces resignation call from Trump following Pulte mortgage claims
Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook has a permanent vote on the central bank’s rate-setting committee

Hurricane Erin heads toward US with heavy winds and storm surges

Hurricane Erin heads toward US with heavy winds and storm surges
The storm is expected to turn northwest into open waters and is unlikely to hit the US directly

North Korea issues major statement on diplomatic relations with South Korea

North Korea issues major statement on diplomatic relations with South Korea
Kim Jong Un’s sister slams South Korea's peace overtures amid US military drills

Striking fireball lights up Japan's sky, draws moon comparison

Striking fireball lights up Japan's sky, draws moon comparison
Japan skies saw remarkable fireball illuminate the night, sparks concern over mysterious object

Target CEO Brian Cornell to step down after 10 years amid sliding sales

Target CEO Brian Cornell to step down after 10 years amid sliding sales
Michael Fiddelke to succeed Brian Cornell as Target CEO after his departure in February

UK inflation crisis looms with fresh rise to 3.8%

UK inflation crisis looms with fresh rise to 3.8%
The consumer prices index showed annual inflation rose from 3.6% in June to 3.8% in July

Walmart issues stern warning over radioactive shrimp

Walmart issues stern warning over radioactive shrimp
A shrimp shipment from Indonesian supplier was tested positive for radioactive contamination