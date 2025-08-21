Judge Frank Caprio passes away ‘peacefully’ at 88

The “nicest judge in the world”, Frank Caprio, died “peacefully” at the age of 88 years.
An Instagram page named “therealfrankcaprio” with 3.2 million followers, on Wednesday, August 20, announced his death, stating that the 88-year-old died after a “long and courageous” battle with pancreatic cancer.
Later, his son David Caprio, in a video on social media, confirmed his passing, saying, “My father died peacefully surrounded by family and friends… On behalf of my entire family, I want to thank each and every one for your prayers, your thoughts and your unwavering support for him throughout his journey. Your love lifted him in ways that words cannot describe.”
“My father was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer about two years ago, and he had great medical doctors to treat his physical illness. However, it was the love and support that he received from all of you that lifted his spirits and boosted his soul to find the strength to fight on and outlive his diagnosis by a year and a half,” he added.
David concluded the video while urging Caprio fans to spread kindness in his memory.
According to Sky News, Caprio became a social media sensation after his video of handing out justice with kindness and a smile went viral.
Caprio served on the bench at a court in Providence, Rhode Island, for almost four decades. His later years in office, which ended in 2023, were showcased in the TV series Caught In Providence.