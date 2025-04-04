Royal

Prince Andrew's Chinese spy case documents released: Here's what we know

Prince Andrew's position in Royal Family becomes 'irrecoverable' after bombshell court documents are released

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 04, 2025
Prince Andrew has landed in huge trouble after documents related to Chinese spy controversy are officially released.

The confidential documents, which are related to Andrew and Mr Yang’s plan plans for a China-focused investment fund, were obtained by BBC News on April 4.

Dominic Hampshire, a key figure in facilitating Yang Tengbo's connection with the Duke of York, has also released a statement.

He mentioned his desire to keep his witness statement out of the media in order to "protect the confidential interactions" he had with both Buckingham Palace and intelligence services.

Dominic claims that the Palace was "kept informed of all my commercial endeavours" on behalf of the Duke, and that "at all times" he sought to "protect the best interests of the Royal Family.”

He added, "For the record. as soon as the Duke of York was advised to cease all contact with Mr Yang, he fully complied. He did not receive a penny in funding or support, directly or indirectly, from any Chinese individual or entity.”

Notably, Yang Tengbo has been banned from the UK entering the UK on national security grounds.

