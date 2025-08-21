Home / World

Japan 'bear attack' hoax uncovered: Son stabs elderly father to death

'Bear attack' turns out to be son's stabbing of 93-year-old father in Japan

Japan bear attack hoax uncovered: Son stabs elderly father to death
Japan 'bear attack' hoax uncovered: Son stabs elderly father to death

Japanese police have said that an elderly man who they had believed was killed by a bear had in fact been stabbed to death by his son.

Fujiyuki Shindo, 51, was arrested in the northern Akita prefecture on Tuesday for allegedly murdering his 93-year-old father Fujiyoshi, local media reports.

Police sent out a bear attack warning mail after the victim's wife found him collapsed and bleeding on the floor. But it was withdrawn after investigators concluded the wounds were more consistent with knife injuries.

Bear sightings are increasingly common in the northern Japan, where ageing populations and shrinking farmlands have meant the animals are expanding their habitat closer to human populations.

Shindo, who lived with his parents, had initially told police that he did not notice anything unusual at home during the time of the attack, agency Kyodo News reported.

Investigators seized several knives from the family's home and were trying to identify the murder weapon, Jiji Press reported.

They have not given out a motive for the murder.

Bears were initially presumed to be to blame for Fujiyoshi Shindo's death because Japan has seen a rising number of bear attacks in recent years. In the 12 months to March 2024, a record 219 people were attacked by bears - and six of them died, Japan's Environment Ministry said.

In July, a newspaper deliveryman was killed by a brown bear in a residential area.

The rise in bear encounters have also prompted authorities to relax hunting laws to make it easier for people to shoot bears.

Thousands of bears have recently been trapped and killed by hunters.

US Navy sailor found guilty of spying for China faces life in prison

US Navy sailor found guilty of spying for China faces life in prison
US sailor convicted of selling sensitive military information to Chinese intelligence officer

United, Delta airlines hit with lawsuit for selling windowless 'window seats’

United, Delta airlines hit with lawsuit for selling windowless 'window seats’
Delta and United Airlines sued over windowless window seats sold for extra money

Judge Frank Caprio passes away ‘peacefully’ at 88

Judge Frank Caprio passes away ‘peacefully’ at 88
Judge Caprio died at the age of 88 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer

Jeju Island warns foreign tourists for first time to ‘behave’ to avoid fines

Jeju Island warns foreign tourists for first time to ‘behave’ to avoid fines
Jeju Island for the first-time ever issues 'behave or face fines' guidelines for foreign tourists

Scottish Labour MSP Colin Smyth suspended over indecent image allegations

Scottish Labour MSP Colin Smyth suspended over indecent image allegations
Smyth who previously served as the party's general secretary is listed as an independent on the parliament website

Elon Musk signals potential backing of JD Vance after Trump fallout

Elon Musk signals potential backing of JD Vance after Trump fallout
Elon Musk may now support Vance financially, who previously spent nearly $300 million to Trump's campaign

Labubu maker Pop Mart's profits skyrocket nearly 400% in first half

Labubu maker Pop Mart's profits skyrocket nearly 400% in first half
Pop Mart's Labubu dolls take world by storm, outvaluing Mattel and Sanrio

Lisa Cook faces resignation call from Trump following Pulte mortgage claims

Lisa Cook faces resignation call from Trump following Pulte mortgage claims
Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook has a permanent vote on the central bank’s rate-setting committee

Hurricane Erin heads toward US with heavy winds and storm surges

Hurricane Erin heads toward US with heavy winds and storm surges
The storm is expected to turn northwest into open waters and is unlikely to hit the US directly

North Korea issues major statement on diplomatic relations with South Korea

North Korea issues major statement on diplomatic relations with South Korea
Kim Jong Un’s sister slams South Korea's peace overtures amid US military drills

Striking fireball lights up Japan's sky, draws moon comparison

Striking fireball lights up Japan's sky, draws moon comparison
Japan skies saw remarkable fireball illuminate the night, sparks concern over mysterious object

Target CEO Brian Cornell to step down after 10 years amid sliding sales

Target CEO Brian Cornell to step down after 10 years amid sliding sales
Michael Fiddelke to succeed Brian Cornell as Target CEO after his departure in February