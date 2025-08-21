Home / Sports

Jannik Sinner’s coach issues major health update ahead of US Open title defense bid

Jannik Sinner is yet to return to the practice court following his retirement from the Cincinnati Open final, but his coach Darren Cahill has offered a positive update ahead of his US Open title defence.

Playing in the first tournament since winning the Wimbledon trophy in July, Sinner won five consecutive matches in straight sets to secure a final showdown with Carlos Alcaraz at the ATP Masters 1000 event.

Many were hoping for another epic encounter between the pair following their high-quality clashes in the French Open and Wimbledon finals, but the match never got going as the Italian struggled as soon as the match got underway.

The world No 1 was broken to love in the first game and that was the theme for the remainder of the shorter match as he retired after 23 minutes while he was trailing 0-5.

Sinner issues a statement after the match stating, “Didn’t feel great from yesterday. Also during the night, I thought I would recover a bit better, but it was not the case. And I just tried to go out for the fans, trying to give a match.

“That’s the reason why I went on the court, but it was not meant to be for me today. So, you know, it happens. And, but another way, I don’t want to take anything away from Carlos. He had a great week, great, great tournament again. And now the main focus, obviously, is for the US Open. And yeah, now recovery is the most important. And then we see,” he added.

The four-time Grand Slam winner was due to take part in the revamped US Open mixed doubles event alongside Katerina Siniakova, but he withdrew from the event, raising concerns over his participating in the singles event.

