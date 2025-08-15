Home / Sports

Jannik Sinner matches Nadal, Federer, Djokovic, Murray record after new win

Jannik Sinner advances into Cincinnati Open semifinals with crushing win over Felix Auger-Aliassime

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner matched Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray's record with the new Cincinnati Open.

According to The Guardian, Sinner on Thursday, August 14, extended his winning streak to 25 matches after claiming a crushing 6-0, 6-2 victory over Félix Auger-Aliassime in the Cincinnati Open quarter-finals.

After the new dominating win, the Italian tennis professional became the fifth man in this century to achieve 25 consecutive wins on hard courts after Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Murray.

The 23-year-old has not lost any game since losing the French Open finals to world No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz.

The Wimbledon Champion, after beating the Canadian, said, “I felt like I was returning very well. That was my key point, which gave me the confidence to serve well. I had a small drop in the second set when he broke me. I’m happy I broke him back quite early. I felt like I was performing some great tennis.”

“I think that was the key point, which gave me the confidence to serve well. I had a small drop in the second set when he broke me. It could have been a small change, but I am happy I broke him back quite early,” the four-time Grand Slam winner added.

Sinner will now face French tennis player Terence Atmane in the Cincinnati Open semi-finals on Friday, August 15.

